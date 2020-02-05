‘I apologize for my failures’

David Taylor David Taylor

UNION COUNTY — Offering an apology for his failures and the negative publicity it has brought on the community following the release by SLED of a report on its investigation into the Union County Sheriff’s Office including allegations of personal misconduct on his part, Sheriff David Taylor announced this afternoon that he will not seek reelection.

Taylor, who has served as sheriff since 2009, issued a statement this afternoon in response to the SLED report which was released in late January. The report is the result of an investigation that began nearly two years ago at the request of Taylor who asked SLED to investigate some financial issues within the UCSO. While the investigation did focus on financial issues within the UCSO, it also came to focus on accusations of improper behavior on Taylor’s part including sexually explicit text messages, extramarital affairs, and consuming alcohol while on duty.

The release of the 47-page report and hundreds of pages of accompanying documents gathered as part of the SLED investigation has ignited a scandal that has engulfed Taylor, his family, the UCSO, and Union County as a whole, sparking an outpouring of public shock, anger, outrage and criticism of Taylor including calls for him to resign as sheriff or be removed from office.

Taylor, in a statement released this afternoon, addressed the findings of the report including the financial problems in the UCSO as well as the allegations regarding his personal behavior; the impact the scandal has had on his family, Union County, and the UCSO including the death of a member of his staff; and his plans to serve out his term as sheriff and retire when it is up.

This is the only statement I will make regarding the recently released SLED report which resulted from an investigation I requested in February 2018. The report revealed flaws in the financial management of the Sheriff’s Office, flaws which were remedied before the report was complete.

I see no need to respond to each and every sensational allegation and statement referenced in the report. These allegations, hearsay and rumors — some true, some exaggerated, some outrageous, some I had never heard and many false — were matters that, if true, were dealt with internally in my office and in my home, in some cases several years ago.

Of course the public always has an interest in how their agencies are run, but there are also those who take delight in the failures and pain of others. At times I have failed the public, my family and myself.

I apologize for my failures and the negative publicity that I have brought to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, our employees and deputies. Publication of this information has reopened old wounds for many involved. The untimely death of Kim Riddle Bailey is the most tragic part of this story.

As I have previously discussed with my family members and others, and having already served three terms, I have decided not to seek a fourth term as Sheriff of Union County. However, I do plan to do my job every day until the end of my term and then retire after 37 years in law enforcement. I sought election as Sheriff based on my desire to protect the law-abiding citizens of Union County, and in that area I am proud of the job we have done the past 12 years.

The report that ignited the firestorm of controversy and scandal that has rocked Union County since its findings were first published late last week by the Internet site “Fitsnews,” grew out of a SLED investigation requested by Taylor after it was discovered that money raised during a fundraiser for the UCSO’s Special Response Team (SRT) was missing. Taylor also asked that SLED also verify his office’s drug seizure account.

In the course of the investigation, which began on February 18, 2018, evidence was gathered by SLED Special Agent Adam Slizewski that turned up flaws in the management of the various funds of the UCSO. This part of the investigation ultimately came to focus on Kimberly Riddle Bailey who had served as Taylor’s administrative assistant since 2009. Bailey, in an interview with Slizewski and another SLED agent, admitted to using some money from the Sex Offender Registry (SOR) for her own personal use and purchasing 31 $100 Walmart gift cards for her personal use and then fraudulently receiving reimbursement for them from the county.

Bailey denied, however, taking any drug seizure money or SRT fundraiser money, but the report states at the time Bailey was interviewed it was not known that money was unaccounted for from the drug seizure account, the extent of the USCO checks that had been cashed, or that other fraudulent payment vouchers had been processed requesting reimbursement to Bailey.

The report also states the between 2014-2018, numerous separate cash deposits totaling approximately $90,000 were made to Bailey’s Park Sterling Bank account.

On March 27, 2018, Slizewski was notified that Bailey had been found dead in her home from a gunshot wound to the head. The wound was subsequently ruled to be self-inflicted.

Following Bailey’s death, a diary was recovered in which she made several statements that appeared to be admitting guilt to the embezzlement.

In the course of being interviewed by SLED agents, Bailey was asked if anyone else at the UCSO was engaging in criminal activity and the report states Bailey said “not criminal, but immoral.” Bailey provided the following information about Taylor: She had been told by Taylor’s wife that he had reported to work on an extra duty assignment at Gestamp after drinking alcohol; that Taylor had engaged in extramarital affairs; had on one occasion called her into his office, pulled his pants down — but still had his underpants on — and made a comment about how much weight he’d lost; and that she had purchased liquor for Taylor on multiple occasions during working hours, sometimes with money he gave her and sometimes with her own money.

Bailey also was included in a group text with Taylor and UCSO Maj. John Sherfield where Taylor made the comment the “bigger, the better.” She no longer had those messages.

(The report states that Bailey also said that to her knowledge Taylor did not spend UCSO money for campaign purposes or personal use.)

In its conclusions section, the report states that during the course of the embezzlement investigation, several allegations were made concerning possible misconduct in office by Taylor. These allegations were in reference to Taylor’s responding to law enforcement call outs after drinking alcoholic beverages, requesting UCSO staff to purchase his liquor, improper spending with drug seizure/forfeiture money, a sexual relationship with a subordinate and sending inappropriate text messages.

The report report also states that UCSO Major Robbie Hines discovered sexually explicit messages and a penis image on a phone that was previously utilized by Taylor. Hines turned this phone over to SLED agents. Several explicit messages between Taylor and a female deputy were recovered from the phone. Sexually explicit messages between Taylor and another woman were also recovered from the phone.

SLED agents interviewed the female deputy who denied ever engaging in a sexual relationship with Taylor. However, the report notes that, from the content in the messages recovered from the phone, it appeared Taylor and the female deputy had engaged in a sexual relationship.

The report states that it was alleged that a video existed of Taylor having sexual intercourse. It was also alleged that UCSO Maj. John Sherfield was using a video tormer blackmail Taylor, but Sherfield denied ever viewing, recording, or being in possession of an incriminating video of Taylor.

It also states that former UCSO Deputy Manus admitted to recording Taylor having sexual intercourse with the other woman at Manus’ residence. However, Manus denied that he still had the video.

When Slizewski completed his investigation his findings were turned over to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson for review to determine whether criminal charges should be filed. After reviewing the information collected by Slizewski, Wilson stated that no charges would be filed against Taylor, pointing out that while the investigation had revealed flaws in how monies received by the Sheriff’s Office were managed, it had also cleared Taylor of having benefited personally from those flaws.

