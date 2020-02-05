Allegations of misconduct

David Taylor David Taylor

UNION COUNTY — Nearly two years after it began the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has released the results of its investigation into allegations of financial misconduct by the late Kimberly Bailey of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and allegations of personal misconduct by Sheriff David Taylor.

The introduction to the “Investigative Report” by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) filed September 13, 2018 by Special Agent Adam Slizewski states that on February 7, 2018, SLED received a request from Taylor asking the agency to conduct an investigation after it was discovered that money raised during a fundraiser for his office’s Special Response Team (SRT) was missing. In his (written) request, Taylor also asked SLED to verify the deposits into his office’s drug seizure account.

The result of that investigation was a 47-page report — along with hundreds of pages of accompanying documents gathered during the course of the investigation — that was only just recently released by SLED. The report reviews the course of Slizewski’s investigation, an investigation that at first was focused on what the report lists as “Embezzlement” with Bailey, who served as Taylor’s administrative assistant from 2009 until 2018, listed as the “Subject” of the investigation and Union County listed as the “Victim.”

As the investigation progressed, however, it also came to focus on allegations of personal misconduct by Taylor involving sexually-oriented text messages, extramarital affairs, and consumption of alcohol while on duty.

The story of both aspects of the investigation was first published by the Internet site “Fitsnews” at the end of last week in two stories with the first revealing how the investigation requested by Taylor became an investigation of his conduct in office. The second published the 47-page SLED report of those two investigations.

Under the Freedom of Information Act, The Union Times also requested a copy of the report which, as noted above, begins with the investigation requested by Taylor.

That investigation began on February 18, 2018, when Slizewski met with Taylor and obtained a written statement that pointed out that he (Taylor) had been informed on January 24, 2018, by Investigator Scott Coffer and Major John Sherfield that money raised during a fundraiser to benefit the SRT was missing. The event had been held in August 2017 to raise funds to purchase equipment for the SRT. Slizewskis’ report states that Taylor’s administrative assistant, Kim Bailey, who’d been hired by Taylor when he took office in January 2009, was supposed to have deposited the money from the fundraiser in the UCSO’s SRT account.

The report states that in her role as administrative assistant, Bailey was responsible for the UCSO’’s finances and that in addition, Bailey paid bills by completing payment vouchers that were then submitted to the Union County Supervisor’s Office for the issuance of payment. These payment vouchers required the signature of a department head and the report states that they were usually signed by Major Robbie Hines or Chief Deputy Perry Haney or by Taylor himself. Taylor, the report states, said he could not remember the last time he signed a payment voucher. The report states that while initially Taylor had checked behind Bailey on the finances, he’d stopped doing so in 2011.

In the course of his investigation, Slizewski would interview a number of USCO personnel along with personnel from other county offices as well as Bailey herself. The report offers the following conclusions based on the facts gathered by that investigation:

• An audit report revealed that $76,315 was unaccounted for from the Sex Offender Registry (SOR) accounts and $50,153 was unaccounted for from the drug seizure account. All SOR payments were turned over to Bailey and all seized money turned over to her for deposit.

• Approximately $5,380 in checks received through the SRT fundraiser had been cashed. Bailey said that she’d cashed some of them but denied taking the money for personal use. The only expense incurred by the event was $1,423 for t-shirts, with everything else being donated. Coffer said that Bailey gave him $1,000 for the SRT for emergency purposes.

• Approximately $20,000 in checks made payable to the UCSO were cashed at Arthur State Bank with endorsement signatures that were variations on Kim Bailey and Sheriff Taylor. In addition, a check made payable to Bailey’s daughter was also presented in one transaction along with a UCSO check.

After reviewing the endorsement signatures, SLED’s Question Document Unit eliminated Taylor as the writer of the majority of the signatures that bore his name. Bailey, however, was identified as the writer of the majority of the endorsement signatures in her name.

In an interview with SLED, Taylor denied endorsing any checks made payable to the UCSO. Furthermore, Taylor said that with the exception of checks received as donations to a March of Dimes fundraiser and flood victims in Columbia, Bailey did not have his permission to cash checks made payable to the UCSO and that these checks should have been deposited in the appropriate account.

• A county check, made payable to Taylor but later determined to be fraudulent, was also discovered to have been uttered and a portion of the funds converted into a money order. The money was then used to pay a credit bill belonging to Bailey’s mother.

Upon further investigation, the check was issued to Taylor as a result of a payment voucher submitted requesting reimbursement for cameras from L3 Communications. Taylor said that he never requested reimbursement as he never purchased the cameras from L3 Communications with his personal money.

L3 Communications was presented with a copy of the invoice attached to the voucher and advised that it was not a legitimate invoice.

• Between 2014-2018, numerous separate cash deposits totaling approximately $90,000 were made to Bailey’s Park Sterling Bank account.

• During an interview with SLED agents, Bailey admitted to using some of the money collected by the UCSO from SOR payments for personal use. She also admitted to purchasing 31 $100 Walmart gift cards and then fraudulently receiving reimbursement for these gift cards from the Union County.

Bailey denied, however, taking any drug seizure money or SRT fundraiser money. However, at the time Bailey was interviewed, it was not known that money was unaccounted for from the drug seizure account, the extent of the USCO checks that had been cashed, or that other fraudulent payment vouchers had been processed requesting reimbursement to Bailey.

On March 27, 2018, Slizewski was notified that Bailey had been found dead in her home from a gunshot wound to the head. The wound was subsequently ruled to be self-inflicted.

Following Bailey’s death, a diary was recovered in which she made several statements that appeared to be admitting guilt to the embezzlement.

• Several fraudulent payment reimbursement vouchers were identified by Taylor in which Bailey received reimbursement in reference to items she allegedly purchased on behalf of the UCSO. In addition, upon contacting on the companies (L3 Associates) associated with those payment vouchers, it was learned that this invoice attached to the payment voucher was also not a legitimate invoice.

• It was also discovered that money was missing from another fundraiser that the USCO held for Ruthie Dean who had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Dean’s parents reported that they’d never received any donations from the UCSO. It was not known how much money the UCSO raised during the fundraiser. When Bailey was initially questioned by Taylor and other UCSO staff concerning the missing SRT fundraiser money, she said that she might have donated those funds to the Ruthie Dean fundraiser.

In the course of being interviewed by SLED agents, Bailey was asked if anyone else at the UCSO was engaging in criminal activity and the report states Bailey said “not criminal, but immoral.” Bailey provided the following information about Taylor: She had been told by Taylor’s wife that he had reported to work on an extra duty assignment at Gestamp after drinking alcohol; that Taylor had engaged in extramarital affairs; had on one occasion called her into his office, pulled his pants down — but still had his underpants on — and made a comment about much weight he’d lost; and that she had purchased liquor for Taylor on multiple occasions during working hours, sometimes with money he gave her and sometimes with her own money.

Bailey also was included in a group text with Taylor and Sherfield where Taylor made the comment the “bigger, the better.” She no longer had those messages.

(The report states that Bailey also said that to her knowledge Taylor did not spend UCSO money for campaign purposes or personal use.)

Taylor’s alleged behavior was also addressed by the report’s conclusions including:

• During the course of the embezzlement investigation, several allegations were concerning possible misconduct in office by Taylor. These allegations were in reference to Taylor’s responding to law enforcement call outs after drinking alcoholic beverages, requesting UCSO staff to purchase his liquor, improper spending with drug seizure/forfeiture money, a sexual relationship with a subordinate and sending inappropriate text messages.

• UCSO Major Robbie Hines discovered sexually explicit messages and a penis image on a phone that was previously utilized by Taylor. Hines turned this phone over to SLED agents. Several explicit messages between Taylor and a female deputy were recovered from the phone. Sexually explicit messages between Taylor and another woman were also recovered from the phone.

• The female deputy was interviewed and denied ever engaging in a sexual relationship with Taylor. However, it should be noted, from the content in the messages recovered from the phone, it appeared they had engaged in a sexual relationship.

• It was alleged that a video existed of Taylor having sexual intercourse. It was also alleged that Sherfield was using a video blackmail Taylor. Sherfield denied ever viewing, recording, or being in possession of an incriminating video of Taylor.

Former UCSO Deputy Manus admitted to recording Taylor having sexual intercourse with the other woman at Manus’ residence. However, Manus denied that he still had the video.

Following the completion of Slizewski’s investigation, the report and accompanying documents were turned over to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson for review to determine whether criminal charges should be filed. After reviewing the information collected by Slizewski, Wilson stated that no charges would be filed against Taylor with Wilson pointing out that while Slizewski’s investigation had revealed flaws in how monies received by the Sheriff’s Office were managed, it had also cleared Taylor of having benefited personally from those flaws.

