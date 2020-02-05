Carnegie Corner: February 2020

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is the calendar of events at the Union County Carnegie Library for the month of February. The library will be closed Monday, January 17, in honor of President’s Day. It will reopen Tuesday, January 18, at 8 a.m. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is the calendar of events at the Union County Carnegie Library for the month of February. The library will be closed Monday, January 17, in honor of President’s Day. It will reopen Tuesday, January 18, at 8 a.m. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Linsey Bowers is Technology and Instructional Services Coordinator for the Union County Carnegie Library. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Linsey Bowers is Technology and Instructional Services Coordinator for the Union County Carnegie Library. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is a very busy place during February with Black History Month and Valentine’s events, Storytime on Tuesdays, Saturday Storytime, a Candy Challenge, a STEM activity for toddlers, and much, much more. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is a very busy place during February with Black History Month and Valentine’s events, Storytime on Tuesdays, Saturday Storytime, a Candy Challenge, a STEM activity for toddlers, and much, much more.

Upcoming Events

February

• Tuesday Storytime

Listen to music, read stories, make crafts, and have fun!

For ages 0-4

Each Tuesday at 10 a.m. January 7-May 26 in the Children’s Area of the library.

• Reading With A Ranger

Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m..

Enjoy storytime with rangers from the South Carolina State Park Service in the Children’s Area of the library.

• Sweet As Candy Valentine’s Party

Join us as we create Valentine’s crafts and eat sweet treats!

The drop-in will be Wednesday, February 12, from 3-5 p.m.

• Little Makers Time

If you enjoy storytime, join us for our NEW series where we encourage toddlers to explore their creativity through STEM activities.

For ages 0-4.

Thursday, February 13, from 10-11 a.m.

• Black History Month

Trivia & Games!

Grab your friends and come test your knowledge of Black History. Join us for a fun-filled night with trivia, games, and prizes!

Snacks provided.

The drop-in will be Tuesday, February 18, from 4-6 p.m.

• Inclusive Hour!

Families with unique and special needs are invited to spend time at the library for a special after-hours event with snacks, crafts, games, and more! Come for fun and support.

Friday, February 21, from 3-4 p.m.

Note: Please use the 2 downstairs entrances. One is handicapped accessible.

• Bling’s The Thing!

For Adults

Supplies provided

Join us for a creative make-and-take session and create handmade pieces of jewelry for yourself or to give as a gift.

The drop-in will be Tuesday, February 25, from 5-7 p.m.

• Candy Challenge

Join us and have fun with candy! Each month our activities will include a unique experiment, game or craft.

Thursday, February 27, from 4-5 p.m.

• Saturday Storytime

Listen to music, read, stories, make crafts, and have fun!

For ages 0-4.

Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m.

• Leap Into A New Day!

It’s Leap Day 2020 and what better way to celebrate than making a time capsule at your local library? It’s the perfect way to store memories to look back on in the next decade!

The drop-in will be Saturday, February 29, from 12-2 p.m.

FREE and For All Ages!

Closed For President’s Day

The Union County Carnegie Library will be closed Monday, February 17, in honor of President’s Day. It will reopen Tuesday, February 18, at 8 a.m.

Tax Season!

Get your taxes done for free at the library through United Way of the Piedmont. Find out more information at https://www.uwpiedmont.org/what-we-do/programs-investment/vita/!

Call 864-582-2975 to schedule an appointment.

Union County Coat Drive

Join United Way of the Piedmont in collecting winter items for children and families here in Union County in partnership with Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU.

Needed Winter Items:

• Men’s winter coats (size L, XL, or XXL preferred)

• Women’s winter coats (size L, XL, or XXL preferred)

• Children’s coats

• Hats

• Scarves

• Gloves or mittens

• Socks

• Blankets

Items can be dropped offat the Union County Carnegie Library until Monday, February 24.

Meet Our Team!

Linsey Bowers, Technology and Instructional Services Coordinator

Union County Library System

• Hogwarts House?

Hufflepuff

• Where are you from?

Gray Court, SC

• What do you love about your job?

I like being able to problem solve and make the impossible possible.

• What do you want to tell everyone that they might not know about the Library?

We have a lot of free online database available for library users. We also have audio books and e-books you can download instantly to your phone.

• When you aren’t working at the Library, what are you doing?

Listening to Podcast and baking.

• What do you love about your community? (Other than the Library!)

The beautiful houses.

• Favorite book you’ve recently read or movie/TV show you’ve watched?

The Circle on Netflix

• Ask Me About…

Audiobooks and Podcast

• We have to ask… favorite food?

Bacon Cheeseburger