MES students excel at spelling

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School recently held a spelling bee giving students the opportunity to test their knowledge of words and how they are spelled against one another. Pictured are the winners of the spelling bee in each of the school's homerooms.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School recently held a spelling bee giving students the opportunity to demonstrate their mastery of spelling and do so in a competitive setting. The school's top three spellers are Harrison Outz, Ashlynn Parker, and Analeigh Hart.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Harrison Outz was the overall winner of Monarch Elementary School's recent spelling bee. As winner, Outz will represent Monarch Elementary in a regional spelling bee.

MONARCH — Learning to spell is, along with learning to read and write, one of the most important things a child learns in the early years of their formal education and one of the ways they learn to spell is through spelling bees which tests their knowledge of how words are spelled in a competitive setting.

The importance of children mastering the ability to spell is why Monarch Elementary School recently held a spelling bee that pitted 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students against one another in their homerooms and throughout the school. There were winners per homeroom, top three winners schoolwide, and an overall winner who will represent the school is a regional spelling bee.

Students Harrison Outz, Ashlynn Parker, and Analeigh Hart were the top three winners schoolwide with Outz being the MES overall winner.

“Harrison will go on to compete in the regional spelling bee,” the press release announcing the results of the school’s spelling bee stated. “MES would like to wish Harrision good luck.”

We wish him good luck, indeed, as he represents MES in the regional spelling bee, and we hope he does more than well in demonstrating his knowledge of words and his ability to spell them and returns to the school as champion.

Also, we wish all the students at MES well as they learn and grow, not only when it comes to spelling but to the other subjects they are studying now and will be studying in the future. We hope they and their fellow students at our other schools not only do well, but apply themselves to their studies and excel in them as the knowledge they gain in school and the habits of gaining knowledge they develop will enable them to excel in life beyond school as well.

Outz to represent MES at regional spelling bee

