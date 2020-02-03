Local students make Dean’s List

ANDERSON — The following students from Union County were named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2019. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Jonesville

• Madison Fowler

Union

• Bryan Good

• Joycelyn Henderson

Anderson University is a “more selective” comprehensive university offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees on campus and online. Anderson University is among US News and World Report’s “Best Regional Universities South,” and is on the publication’s “Most Innovative,” “Best Value,” “Best Undergraduate Teaching,” “Best Social Mobility” and “Best Online Programs” lists. Anderson also is ranked #27 nationally for Student Engagement by the Wall Street Journal; is a “Best College” among institutions of higher learning in the southeast by The Princeton Review; and is a three-time Apple Distinguished School.

At Anderson University for Fall 2019

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Anderson University.

