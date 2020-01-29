Coming together over ‘stone soup’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Those attending the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at Sims Middle School on January 20 stand as they recite “The Litany of Commemoration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Those attending the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at Sims Middle School on January 20 stand as they recite “The Litany of Commemoration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

UNION COUNTY — What can a pot of “stone soup” do? Well, when done right, it can bring people together for the good of all and help people see past their differences with one another to what they have in common and turn strangers into friends who are welcomed into the community that once shunned them.

The story of stone soup was told by Isaac McKissick, Director of the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus, as he delivered the keynote address during the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration held Monday, January 20, at Sims Middle School.

When he began his address, McKissick cited the theme of the celebration, “Marching Onto Victory,“ defining it as “a journey through faith that begins with focus, introspection, and unity.” He said to successfully complete that march the questions “Who are we? What is victory? (and) How do we get there?” must be asked.

In the first part of his address (which was published in Saturday’s edition of The Union Times), McKissick answered those first two questions, drawing on The Bible, The Declaration of Independence, and his own personal experience of growing up black in the segregated south only to have whites reach across the racial divisions of the day to help him realize his dreams.

Stone Soup

McKissick followed the story from his childhood with the parable of stone soup and how it changed a community.

Some travelers come to a village, carrying nothing more than an empty cooking pot and a stone. Upon their arrival, the villagers are unwilling to share any of their food stores with the hungry travelers. Then the travelers go to a stream and fill the pot with water, drop a large stone in it, and place it over a fire.

One of the villagers becomes curious and asks what they are doing. The travelers answer that they are making ‘stone soup,’ which tastes wonderful and which they would be delighted to share with the villager, although it still needs a little bit of garnish, which they are missing, to improve the flavor.

The villager, who anticipates enjoying a share of the soup, does not mind parting with some meat, so this is added to the soup. Another villager walks by, inquiring about the pot, and the travelers again mention their stone soup which has not yet reached its full potential. The villager hands them some onions. More and more villagers walk by, each adding another ingredient including carrots, greens, and seasoning.

Finally, the stone (being inedible) is removed from the pot, and a delicious and nourishing pot of soup is enjoyed by travelers and villagers alike. Although the travelers have thus tricked the villagers into sharing their food with them, they have successfully transformed it into a tasty meal which they share with the donors.

“Every person enters the village with a mind and the potential to learn, create, share, and contribute to the greater good of the community,” McKissick said. “It becomes incumbent on the community to welcome, recognize potential and nurture growth.”

“Nurturing growth means creating opportunities for others worthy of your children and family,” he said. “Remember, as Tyler Perry said, ‘There are people whose lives are tied to your dreams.’”

McKissick said that nurturing growth requires:

• Community members who choose to teach, not talk.

• Teachers who choose to love, not label.

• Men who choose to challenge, not corrupt

• Avoiding too much strife over too little stuff — too much mine vs ours — a failure to recognize that we’re much stronger together and sharing than apart and hoarding.

Sharing Corn

McKissick then shared a parable about a very successful farmer and the secret of his success, a secret that benefited both himself and his neighbors.

There was a farmer who grew excellent quality corn. Every year he won the award for the best grown corn. One year a newspaper reporter interviewed him and learned something interesting about how he grew it. The reporter discovered that the farmer shared his seed corn with his neighbors.

“How can you afford to share your best seed corn with your neighbors when they are entering corn in competition with yours each year?” the reporter asked.

“Why sir,” said the farmer, “Didn’t you know? The wind picks up pollen from the ripening corn and swirls it from field to field. If my neighbors grow inferior corn, cross-pollination will steadily degrade the quality of my corn. If I am to grow good corn, I must help my neighbors grow good corn.”

“So is with our lives,” McKissick said. “Those who want to live meaningfully and well must help enrich the lives of others, for the value of a life is measured by the lives it touches. And those who choose to be happy must help others find happiness, for the welfare of each is bound up with the welfare of all.”

Victory

McKissick said that victory means accepting that:

1. We are all created in God’s image

2. We are created equal, bu, different.

3. Our success is entirely dependent upon how we treat one another.

Overcoming Differences

“Victory requires that we overcome differences,” McKissck said. “Typically when I speak on the challenges we face as a community, it’s taken as coming from a black man about black people, this is not so; Union’s challenges affect us all.”

The King Day Celebration honors, of course, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and his leadership of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. However, while in the popular imagination King’s work and message is often seen as being exclusively about African-Americans, McKissick said this is not true as King sought to help all Americans, including European-Americans, even those that were involved in oppressing him, his movement, and African-Americans. He said that King sought to open the eyes of those who opposed the Civil Rights Movement to the injustice, deprivation, and exploitation that all too many of them were suffering from as well.

“Dr. King once spoke of a conversation that he had with one of his jailers — after hearing of the jailer’s salary and living conditions, Dr. King told him; ‘You need to be out here marching with us,’” McKissick said.

McKissick added that the “perfect companion” to this quote by King was one by President Lyndon B. Johnson who said “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”

Contradictions

Looking back over the course of his life and the community that he was born into and grew up in, McKissick said “Union has always been a series of contradictions; my childhood was no less. On the one hand there were people like my family, Mrs. Sims, Mrs. Gist and other teachers as well as Johnnie Eison, Mr. Lee Davis and the men at the barber shop who stressed education as a means of advancement, yet there was also segregation and blatant racism, white/colored water fountains, working as a boy on Wall Street behind Arthur State Bank and only being served in the back of the Duncan Theater and Scales Café.”

“On the one hand, you’re told what you can be, yet you face daily reminders of what you can’t do and where you can’t go,” McKissick said.

Those contradictions continue, but McKissick said that “nowadays this contradiction is primarily driven not by race, but by economic status and a sense of hopelessness and despair. It’s these type of contradictions that can drive a young person to drugs.”

McKissick said that he too experienced drugs in his youth, but that fortunately the experience was a positive one that changed his life for the better.

“While working on Wall Street between the ages of nine and thirteen, I became a runner for Dr. Lillian Sarter at Sarter’s Drug Store, my job was to go to Main Street and pick up prescriptions from either Dr. Keller or Dr. Rippy. Interesting men, we connected along the lines of education and creating a future,” McKissick said. “Each of those places provided a safe, welcoming environment.

“When I reconnected with Mrs. Rippy a few years back; she told me that I should know her, I told her that she should know me from our times together in the 60’s,” he said. “Their drug store was a welcoming space, where you didn’t just spend your money and leave; the owners cared about you and your future well being.“

Today, however, McKissick said “we look at drugs from a punitive perspective and discuss a new jail.”

Hopelessness Vs. Hope

“There is a myth associated with record unemployment that states ‘everyone who wants a job has a job,’” McKissick said. “The unemployment rate does not take into account those who have stopped looking for a job. Those who have been rejected so many times that they’ve given up hope. Lack of hope drives crime and drug use not necessarily a propensity to commit crimes or use drugs.”

For himself, however, McKissick was given hope from a number of people, both black and white, two of whom he singled out for special praise.

“I received hope from an untold number of sources, but there were two who really stood out and they also expressed why they took the time,” McKissick said. “Coach Paul Glenn and I had a long history from the 1971-1972 school year until his passing in 2007. Coach was the man who took us all in and provided us with the exposure, encouragement, and support to create better lives for ourselves and our families. His focus was on young people, fair play, and sports as an enabler of educational opportunities.

“Our bond was fostered through an open door policy at his office and his house and long trips with a carload of boys to college ball games where he talked on the way down and slept on the way back.,” he said. “His last words to me were, “I loved you boys; well you’re men now…..”

McKissick added that “Coach was also instrumental in June 6, 1979, becoming the most important day in my life. On that day, I joined the Long Gray Line by walking across the stage at Michie Stadium and graduating from West Point.”

What followed that graduation was a career in the US Army and now an educator, and McKissick recalled the other very special person who helped him realize his dreams.

“This year, on the 40th anniversary of my graduation I attended the funeral of the lady who made that walk possible, Mrs. Camille Stribling,” McKissick said. “Mrs. Stribling has three daughters, Pam, Alice, and Julie. They were each standing in different areas of the reception room at Southside Baptist Church when I walked in.

“As I walked up to each of them their greeting was not hello, good to see you, or anything of that nature – it was a joyous exclamation of ‘Mama loved you!!!,” he said. “Three sisters, different areas of the room, one message – Mama loved you!!!”

In reflecting back on his experiences with Mrs. Stribling, McKissick said four things stuck out:

1. Her acceptance and belief in me and my potential

2. Her telling me in 1973 (4 years after integration) that I was going to West Point.

3. The challenges associated with receiving an appointment and the rigors of the admissions process.

4. The expressions of her love that I received from each of her daughters. That’s not something that just happened the day of the funeral, this obviously was talked about time and again.

Simple Solution

The contradictions of Union, indeed, of America, are rooted in differences within the community and the nation, differences that can — and have — been overcome through the simplest of all solutions.

“Overcoming differences is the greatest obstacle to success; yet it has a simple solution — love — be it because of, or in spite of, love overcomes differences,” McKissick said. “If you’ve noticed, I’ve made a number of references to strangers and being a stranger in a strange land. It comes from Exodus 2:21-2:22:

21 And Moses was content to dwell with the man: and he gave Moses Zipporah his daughter. 22 And she bare him a son, and he called his name Gershom: for he said, I have been a stranger in a strange land.

This, McKissick said was in reference to the time Moses had spent in Egypt as a slave.

“We are all at sometimes enslaved by the shackles of either superiority or inferiority, the blinders at seeing things through our perspective vs their perspective or the inability or unwillingness to engage others or even worse, the anchors of hate and jealousy in a raging sea,” McKissick said. “Victory can only be won through love — as Robert Heinlein, the author of ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ stated: Jealousy is a disease, love is a healthy condition. The immature mind often mistakes one for the other, or assumes that the greater the love, the greater the jealousy — in fact, they are almost incompatible; one emotion hardly leaves room for the other.”

McKissick then reiterated that victory means accepting that:

1. We are all created in God’s image

2. We are created equal, but different.

3. Our success is entirely dependent upon how we treat one another.

4. Love provides each of us with the power to overcome any differences that we may have.

McKissick called on those present to “please keep in mind victory cannot be achieved through division,” citing Mark 3:25 a house divided against itself cannot stand, a quotation popularized by Abraham Lincoln.

During the celebration, McKissick had asked all those present to get up and introduce themselves to people they did not know and give one another hugs as a way of helping overcome divisions and start on that journey through faith. He concluded his address by asking those present to do something in keeping with the spirit of those hugs before they went home.

“Once the rest of tonight’s program concludes, I’d like you not to rush for the doors, but to take a moment or so to fellowship; to break the bonds that have separated us and to commit to this ongoing and never ending march,” McKissick said.

McKissick talks of overcoming differences

