JEMS teams fall to Campobello

JONESVILLE — It was Lady Wildcats vs. Lady Wildcats and Wildcats vs. Wildcats as the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School girls and boys basketball teams took on their Campobello Middle School counterparts Monday evening.

The JEMS girls and boys teams are the Lady Wildcats and the Wildcats, respectively, and the Campobello girls and boys teams are also the Lady Wildcats and the Wildcats, respectively.

Both schools girls and boys teams faced off Monday evening on the JEMS basketball court.

Lady Wildcats

The girls teams were the first to play and Campobello took an early lead and never relinquished it, winning 29-10.

JEMS Coach LaShon Rogers said after the game that “we didn’t win, but we played them better than the last time we played them.”

Rogers said that “we need to improve a lot, but we’ve improved since the beginning of the season and that was one of my goals.”

As for the future, Rogers said “we’re just going to keep working and trying to get better.”

The top scorers for JEMS in Wednesday’s game were Chloe Toth who scored eight points and TraShauna Kelly who scored two points.

Wildcats

The boys teams were the next to play and Campobello was also the first to begin scoring points in that game as well, defeating JEMS 50-24.

“We played hard but we were just out hustled,” Coach Marion “Mann” Eison said. “Overall though, I’m proud of the kids.”

Eison said the top scorers for JEMS in Wednesday’s game were Aljah Wood who scored eight points, Jamison Park who scored five points, and LJ Henderson who scored three points.

The JEMS Lady Wildcats and Wildcats are scheduled to play Whitmire in an away game this (Wednesday) evening beginning at 5 p.m.

Lady Wildcats 29-10, Wildcats 50-24

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864=762-4090.

