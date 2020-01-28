Registration deadline Thursday

UNION COUNTY — Would you like to help choose the Democrat who will challege Republican Donald Trump for the Presidency of the United States of America in the November General Election?

If you would, you’ll get your chance on Saturday, February 29, when the Democratic Party will hold its Presidential Preference Primary giving the voters of South Carolina the opportunity to go to the polls and choose who they think should be the party’s 2020 Presidential Nominee.

South Carolinians who choose to vote in the primary will have the following candidates to choose from:

• Michael Bennet

• Joseph R. Biden

• Cory Booker

• Pete Buttigieg

• John K. Delaney

• Tulsi Gabbard

• Amy Klochubar

• Deval Patrick

• Bernie Sanders

• Tom Steyer

• Elizabeth Warren

• Andrew Yang

Those will be the candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination you will have to choose from if you decide to vote in the primary.

In order to be eligible to make that choice you must be registered to vote in the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary and the deadline to do so is this Thursday (January 30).

This past Friday, the State Election Commission issued a statement not only reminding the public of the approach of the registration deadline, but also urging those interested in voting in the primary to be sure to register by then and make sure their voting information is current.

”To help ensure voters are prepared for the February 29 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, the State Election Commission wants to remind South Carolinians of the fast-approaching voter registration deadline,” the press release states. “You must be registered by Thursday, January 30 to vote in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.”

The press release states that voters not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, include those who:

• Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered.

• Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county.

• Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina.

The press release states that “voters should prepare for election day by checking to make sure their registration is current” and urges them to “visit scVOTES.org and click ‘Check My Registration.’

It states that voters can register or update their information by submitting a voter registration application via:

• Online at scVOTES.org (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card). Must be received by 11:59 p.m., January 30.

• Using the My scVOTES mobile app available in the Apple and Google Play stores (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card). Must be received by 11:59 p.m., January 30.

• Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:

— By fax (must be received by 11:59 p.m., January 30)

— By email attachment (must be received by 11:59 p.m., January 30)

— By mail (must be postmarked by January 30)

• Register in person at your county voter registration office.

Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit said Monday that there are registration forms for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary at her office which is located at 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Petit said residents who wish to do so may fill out the registration form at her office. She said stressed that in order to register, a person must present photographic identification such as a SC Driver’s License or SC DMV Identification Card.

Those who choose to do so may also pick up a registration form and fill it out at home and return it, either in person or by mail. For those who choose to fill out a registration form and mail it in to the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office, Pettit stressed that those must be mailed by no later than the 30th in order to be accepted. Pettit said this also applies to those who go to the scVotes.org website and downloads and prints a registration form to be filled out and mailed in to her office.

For more information about registering to vote in the Saturday, February 29, Democratic Presidential Preference Primary call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

For the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

