Clemson recognizes area students

CLEMSON — A number of students from the Union County area were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List and Dean’s Lists at Clemson University.

President’s List

The students named to the President’s List are:

Virginia A. Bradley of Pauline, whose major is Nursing

Michaela Marie Knox of Whitmire, whose major is Criminal Justice

Mary Layton L. Lancaster of Pauline, whose major is Biochemistry

Gary H. Sayre III of Pauline, whose major is Microbiology

To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Dean’s List

The students named to the Dean’s List are:

Robert Alexander of Pauline, whose major is Industrial Engineering

Lauren Nicole Brewington of Jonesville, whose major is Elementary Education

Emily Edwards Gaskins of Pauline, whose major is Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management

Kathryn Elizabeth Hauser of Enoree, whose major is Nursing

Michael A. Hauser of Enoree, whose major is Computer Science

Darius Michael Hemphill of Pacolet, whose major is Mechanical Engineering

Hannah Elizabeth Herring of Pauline, whose major is Biological Sciences

John Franklin James Jr. of Union, whose major is History

Hannah R. Sarver of Pauline, whose major is Environmental Engineering

Caleb Steven Sewell of Pauline, whose major is Pre-Business

Bryson Clifford Smith of Pauline, whose major is Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management

Hunter Alan Smith of Pauline, whose major is Financial Management

Matthew T. Sprouse of Pauline, whose major is Environmental and Natural Resources

Sarah Ruth Sprouse of Pauline, whose major is Secondary Education

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

