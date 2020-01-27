Clemson recognizes area students

CLEMSON — A number of students from the Union County area were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List and Dean’s Lists at Clemson University.
President’s List
The students named to the President’s List are:
Virginia A. Bradley of Pauline, whose major is Nursing
Michaela Marie Knox of Whitmire, whose major is Criminal Justice
Mary Layton L. Lancaster of Pauline, whose major is Biochemistry
Gary H. Sayre III of Pauline, whose major is Microbiology
To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
Local students named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University
Dean’s List
The students named to the Dean’s List are:
Robert Alexander of Pauline, whose major is Industrial Engineering
Lauren Nicole Brewington of Jonesville, whose major is Elementary Education
Emily Edwards Gaskins of Pauline, whose major is Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management
Kathryn Elizabeth Hauser of Enoree, whose major is Nursing
Michael A. Hauser of Enoree, whose major is Computer Science
Darius Michael Hemphill of Pacolet, whose major is Mechanical Engineering
Hannah Elizabeth Herring of Pauline, whose major is Biological Sciences
John Franklin James Jr. of Union, whose major is History
Hannah R. Sarver of Pauline, whose major is Environmental Engineering
Caleb Steven Sewell of Pauline, whose major is Pre-Business
Bryson Clifford Smith of Pauline, whose major is Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management
Hunter Alan Smith of Pauline, whose major is Financial Management
Matthew T. Sprouse of Pauline, whose major is Environmental and Natural Resources
Sarah Ruth Sprouse of Pauline, whose major is Secondary Education
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
This story courtesy of Clemson University.