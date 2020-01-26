Firefighters extinguish train fire

Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters were dispatched this (Sunday) morning to a fire aboard a Norfolk Southern Railroad train. The blaze, which was in the engine compartment of the locomotive, was quickly extinguished by firefighters who remained on the scene for about an hour. The train was stopped at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Bob Little Road and Sonoco Road. Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters were dispatched this (Sunday) morning to a fire aboard a Norfolk Southern Railroad train. The blaze, which was in the engine compartment of the locomotive, was quickly extinguished by firefighters who remained on the scene for about an hour. The train was stopped at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Bob Little Road and Sonoco Road.

UNION COUNTY — Firefighters from three fire departments were dispatched early this (Sunday) morning to battle a fire on a train engine.

Jonesville Fire Chief D.J. Long said that his department along with the Bonham and Kelly-Kelton fire departments were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. this morning to the railroad crossing at the intersection of the Bob Little Road and the Sonoco Road in response to a report of a fire aboard a northbound Norforlk Southern Railroad train.

When firefighters arrived, Long said they found it was a fire in the engine compartment of the locomotive.

“We had an active fire when we got here,” Long said. “We were able to get it extinguished pretty quick.”

While no one was injured by the fire, Long said the cause of the blaze was undetermined. He said that would be determined by Norfolk Southern.

Firefighters were on the scene a little over an hour.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

