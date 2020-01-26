Pendergrass elected to Goodwill Board

Photo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina Katherine Pendergrass has been elected to the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina. Pendergrass, who also serves as Director of Development for Union County, is the first Union County resident to serve on the Board of Directors. She will represent Union County on the board. Photo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina Katherine Pendergrass has been elected to the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina. Pendergrass, who also serves as Director of Development for Union County, is the first Union County resident to serve on the Board of Directors. She will represent Union County on the board.

UNION COUNTY — Katherine Pendergrass, Director of Community Development for Union County, has been elected to the Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) Board of Directors.

A press release issued by Goodwill Thursday announcing Pendergrass’ appointment states that she will represent Union County on the board. It further states that she “joins Frank Anderson (Small Business Administration in Columbia), Alphonso (Al) Atkins (USC Upstate), Windsor Sherrill (Clemson University), and Elizabeth Steifle (Bank of Travelers Rest) in the 2020 class.”

The press release states that “prior to taking on the responsibility of Community Development, Katherine’s experience as Director, Workforce Development and previous work as Center Manager for SC Works Union, makes her a natural fit for Goodwill and its mission of helping people prepare for and find employment. She is the first Union County resident to serve on GIUMSC’s Board of Directors.”

“I look forward to helping Goodwill continue in their development of programs and services to best meet the needs of people in South Carolina, and specifically, Union County.” Pendergrass said. “It is an honor to become part of the Goodwill family and have an opportunity to represent Union County at this level of involvement.”

Pendergrass’ election to the Board of Directors comes less than a year after Goodwill opened its Union location in April 2019.

In addition to the store and donation center, the 29,000 square foot facility, which is located in the West Towne Shopping Plaza in the former Belk Store building, includes a Goodwill Job Connection center providing services for job seekers such as resume development, job leads and referrals, and assistance with job search and application. The Job Connections also provides assistance for employers seeking to fill open positions.

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina helps people become independent through education and training leading to employment.Goodwill provides career training programs in Healthcare, Retail, Food Service, Commercial Driving, and Forklift, in addition to job placement assistance through Goodwill Job Connections and a variety of additional employment services. Last year, Goodwill placed 13,037 people into employment through its job training programs and Goodwill Job Connection services.

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina is located at 115 Haywood Road, Greenville.

For more information about Goodwill and the services it provides call 864-351-0100 or go online at www.goodwillsc.org.

Will be first director from Union County

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina.

