Archaeology, ancestry, and voting

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a series of Black History Month programs dedicated to exploring the history of the African-American experience at Rose Hill Plantation as well as throughout the rest of Union County and beyond. The programs will deal with how to use different resources to find African-American ancestors, the African-American struggle for the right to vote over the past 150 years, and archaeological explorations at Rose Hill. The programs will be held February 1, 8, and 15, respectively. Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a series of Black History Month programs dedicated to exploring the history of the African-American experience at Rose Hill Plantation as well as throughout the rest of Union County and beyond. The programs will deal with how to use different resources to find African-American ancestors, the African-American struggle for the right to vote over the past 150 years, and archaeological explorations at Rose Hill. The programs will be held February 1, 8, and 15, respectively.

UNION — To celebrate Black History Month, Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will have different programs during February dedicated to exploring the African-American historical experience at Rose Hill Plantation and throughout Union County and beyond. All programs are FREE and open to the public.

Kick off the month with a journey into genealogy in the program Easily Finding My Union County, SC African American Ancestor. On Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m., join researcher Robin Foster of Genealogy! Just Ask! to discuss how to use oral history and specific online and offline resources to look for your roots. The program will take place at the Union County Carnegie Library.

The following Saturday, February 8, come out to Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 11 a.m. for a special presentation of 150 Years — The Fight for Voting Rights. One hundred and fifty years after its ratification, we will discuss what the 15th Amendment meant to many African American citizens in South Carolina and the challenges that remained in voting rights. Please note that the program will take place on the 2nd level of the mansion, accessed only by climbing up a spiral stairwell.

Archaeology of Plantation Lifeways will be happening on Saturday, February 15, starting at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. Learn about some of the archaeological discoveries that have happened at Rose Hill and future archaeology to be done on the site. Following a presentation in the ballroom, join archaeologist Stacey Young of the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology on a walk around the park grounds to visit past dig sites. Please note that the program will take place on the 2nd level of the mansion, accessed only by climbing up a spiral stairwell. Close-toed shoes will be required for the grounds walk.

For further information, contact Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC. Phone: 864-427-5966 or E-mail: [email protected] Visit us at www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Groups of 15 or more must call to schedule a special tour. Group tours are usually conducted in the morning. Tours for the general public are offered: (summer schedule) April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.; (winter schedule) November-March, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Rd., 8 miles south of Union, SC.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a series of Black History Month programs dedicated to exploring the history of the African-American experience at Rose Hill Plantation as well as throughout the rest of Union County and beyond. The programs will deal with how to use different resources to find African-American ancestors, the African-American struggle for the right to vote over the past 150 years, and archaeological explorations at Rose Hill. The programs will be held February 1, 8, and 15, respectively. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_Black-History-Month-2020-Final-page-0.jpg Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a series of Black History Month programs dedicated to exploring the history of the African-American experience at Rose Hill Plantation as well as throughout the rest of Union County and beyond. The programs will deal with how to use different resources to find African-American ancestors, the African-American struggle for the right to vote over the past 150 years, and archaeological explorations at Rose Hill. The programs will be held February 1, 8, and 15, respectively.

Black History Month series at Rose Hill

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.