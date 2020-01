USC Union Softball, Baseball schedules

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team will begin the 2020 season with an away game against Columbia College on Saturday, February 8. The Lady Bantams will play their first home game of the season on Wednesday, February 15, against Patrick Henry Community College. All Lady Bantams Home Games are played on their home field “The Coop” on West Main Street in downtown Union.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will begin the 2020 season with a home game against Combine Academy on Saturday, February 8. All Bantams Home Games are played on their home field on Ballpark Street in the Town of Jonesville.

UNION COUNTY — These are the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball and Bantams Baseball schedules for the 2020 season.

Lady Bantams Softball

February 8 — Columbia College (Away) 2 p.m.

February 10—Florence Darlington Tech (Away) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

February 15 — Patrick Henry CC (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

February 22 — East GA State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

February 23 — Catawba Valley CC (Home) 12 p.m. & 2 p.m.

February 26 — Belmont Abbey (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

February 29 — East GA State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

March 7 — SMC (Away) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

March 8 — Piedmont Int’l University (Away) 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

March 14—USC Salk (Home) 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

March 15 — USC Salk (Away) 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

March 21 — Richard Bland (Away) 12 p.m. & 2 p.m.

March 22 — USC Sumter (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

March 28 — SMC (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

March 29 — Columbia College (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

April 4 — USC Sumter (Away) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

April 18 — Richard Bland (Home) 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

May 1-3 — NCJAA Region Tournament at USC Salkehatchie

Bantams Baseball

February 8 — Combine Academy (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

February 9 — Combine Academy (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

February 15 — CVCC (Away ) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

February 16 — CVCC (Away ) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

February 20 — Montreat College (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

February 29 — East Georgia State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 2 — Limestone College (Away) 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

March 7 — USC Lancaster (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 8 — USC Lancaster (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:3 p.m.

March 14 — SMC (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 15 — SMC (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 21 — USC Sumter (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 22 — USC Sumter (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:3 p.m.

March 24 — Walter State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 28 — Louisburg (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 29 — Louisburg (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 4 — USC Salk (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 5 — USC Salk (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 8 — Limestone College (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 14 — Montreat College (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 18 — Florence Darlington Tech (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

April 19 — Florence Darlington Tech (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

April 21 — Walter State (Away) 1-3:30 p.m.

