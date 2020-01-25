Lady Tigers fall to Gable 26-17

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lady Tigers and Lady Bucks pursue the ball down the court during Thursday’s game between Sims Middle School and Gable Middle School. Sims fell 26-17 in Thursday’s game and the Lady Tigers will play their next game at Carver on January 27.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A Lady Tiger sends the ball flying high into the air during Thursday’s game between Sims Middle School and Gable Middle School.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Players from both the Sims Middle School and Gable Middle School teams stand ready to try and gain possession of the ball during Thursday’s game that saw the Lady Tigers fall 26-17 to the Lady Bucks.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lady Tigers and Lady Bucks battle for control of the ball during Thursday’s game at Sims Middle School.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A referee watches as Sims Middle School and Gable players watch the ball to see if a basket will be made during Thursday’s game which saw the Lady Tigers fall 26-17 to the Lady Bucks.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A Sims Middle School Lady Tiger makes her way down court with the ball with Gable players in hot pursuit during Thursday’s home game.

UNION — The Sims Middle School Lady Tigers Basketball Team fell to the Gable Lady Bucks 26-17 in Thursday’s home game.

The following Lady Tigers were the team’s top scorers:

• No. 3 Trinity Means — 6 points

• No. 24 Kaniya Washington — 4 points

• No. 15 Precious Rice — 2 points

• No. 31 Shon’teiria Harris — 2 points

• No. 20 La’Zaria Worthy — 2 points

The Lady Tigers will face Carver in an away game on Monday, Janary 27.

