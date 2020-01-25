Woodmen donate POW/MIA flag to Post 22

Photo courtesy of Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 donated a POW/MIA flag to American Legion Post 22. Accepting the flag on behalf of the Post was its 1st Vice Commander, Charles E. Lott, Sr. (second from left). The flag will be flown on the flagpole below the tennis court at Veterans Park. Photo courtesy of Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 donated a POW/MIA flag to American Legion Post 22. Accepting the flag on behalf of the Post was its 1st Vice Commander, Charles E. Lott, Sr. (second from left). The flag will be flown on the flagpole below the tennis court at Veterans Park.

2020 Union County DSN Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for 2020.

• Wednesday, February 26

• Wednesday, March 25

• Wednesday, April 22

• Wednesday, May 27

• Wednesday, June 24

• Wednesday, August 26

• Wednesday, September 23

• Wednesday, October 28

• Tuesday, November 24

All meetings will be held at noon at the Administrative Office Conference Room, 226 South Gadberry Street, Union.

2020 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of Union County Council for 2020. All meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month and begin at 5:30 p.m.

• February 11, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• March 10, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• April 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• May 12, 2020 — Lockhart Power Company

• June 16, 2020 — Union County Courthouse (Primary on June 9)

• July 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• August 11, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• September 8, 2020 — Carlisle Town Hall

• October 13, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• November 10, 2020 — Jonesville Town Hall

• December 8, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

2020 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of the Union County Board of School Trustees for 2020. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

• January 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 24, 2020 — Sims Middle School

• March 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 23, 2020 — Union County High School

• April 13, 2020 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 11, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 8, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 22, 2020 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 24, 2020 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 14 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 28, 2020 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 12, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 26, 2020 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 23, 2020 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 14, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

FOL January Book Sale

The Friends Of the Library will hold a January Book Sale at its Friends on Main Bookstore, 213 West Main Street across from the Union County Courthouse.

Regular priced books are $5 for a grocery bag full. Mention this ad and get a second bag free.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall with a covered dish meal at on Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m.

Heath Walker will be singing.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

January At The UCAC

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Toddler Time — All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

Now is the time to join UCAC! Members receive discounts on classes, events, and camps! Already a member? Renew your membership today!

Hymn Choir Anniversary

Mt. Hopewell Baptist Church will have its Hymn Choir Anniversary on Sunday, February 2, at 2 p.m.

Rev. William L.C. Duncan, Pastor.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, February 4, at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Mark Sweatman from Spartanburg Beekeepers will present program.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper on Wednesday, February 5, at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will include pinto beans, stewed potatoes, cabbage, cornbread, drink, and dessert for $5.

Singing starts at 6 p.m.

For takeouts call 427-5319.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy and Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay For Life Team for a one day fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

1st Pick up at 7 p.m. in Jonesville at the Municipal Building. 2nd Pick up in Union at 7:20 a.m. at the new Walmart Parking Lot. 3rd Pick up at 8 a.m. in Spartanburg at Ingles on Pine Street.

If interested in being a part of the fun feel free to contract Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Every one is welcome to join us.

One Day Winter Revival

We, the Ushers Ministry of McBeth Baptist Church, invite you to our One Day Winter Revival, to be held Thursday, February 16, at 2 p.m.

Bishop Joseph K. Stringfellow of Emmanuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Chester, will deliver the message.

Floral Arrangement Workshop

Join the Piedmont Physic Garden on Thursday, February 20, from 2-4 p.m. for our Floral Arrangement Workshop with Floral Designer Grantham Wood. Come learn important tips on how to create beautiful, floral arrangements with plants from your own winter garden.

The workshop will be held at the PPG headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union, SC.

Space is limited. General admission is $20.

Discounts apply for all garden members.

Reserve your spot via our Facebook page or on our Events page at

www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

For questions, please call us at 864-427-2556. We look forward to seeing you!

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

Photo courtesy of Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 donated a POW/MIA flag to American Legion Post 22. Accepting the flag on behalf of the Post was its 1st Vice Commander, Charles E. Lott, Sr. (second from left). The flag will be flown on the flagpole below the tennis court at Veterans Park. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Woodmen-flag-donation.jpg Photo courtesy of Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 donated a POW/MIA flag to American Legion Post 22. Accepting the flag on behalf of the Post was its 1st Vice Commander, Charles E. Lott, Sr. (second from left). The flag will be flown on the flagpole below the tennis court at Veterans Park.