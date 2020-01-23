The great blessing of giving

Acts 20:32-35 “And now, brethren, I commend you to God, and to the word of his grace, which is able to build you up, and to give you an inheritance among all them which are sanctified. 33 I have coveted no man’s silver, or gold, or apparel. 34 Yea, ye yourselves know, that these hands have ministered unto my necessities, and to them that were with me. 35 I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

While Paul worked as tent maker to support himself so that he did not have to be a burden on others, he also supported those who traveled with him. Paul understood that a life not spent serving God was not much of a life at all. He didn’t expect handouts because he was traveling to spread the gospel, rather he was more concerned with what he could give others. It’s one thing not to covet someone else’s gold, but its a whole step further when we view giving to be more of a blessing than receiving!

While we know to apply this concept in the financial realm, we should also understand that we need to work at our spiritual development and be able to bless others with a graceful attitude. Paul tells us in verse 32 that God’s grace (the unmerited favor through Jesus Christ) is able to uplift and sustain us, not only for ourselves, but in the building up of others.

We must take time to examine our attitude toward monetary gain and worldly advancement. If we focus more on what we do not have, we lose sight of our blessings and neglect to have a grateful mindset. Paul is reminding us that when we are not mindful of giving, then a receiving mentality can open the door for discouragement or even selfishness.

I encourage you to consider the importance of what you put into this life here on earth rather that what you get out of it. This world is not our final home, only part of the journey. We should not be consumed with storing up treasure on this side of heaven, after all, we know with certainty that this life ends in death, however, a life in Christ means life eternal and everlasting peace. What are you giving? Where are you giving? How are you giving? There’s a hurting and broken world in need of your love, help, and fellowship!

I pray, “Father, help me become more aware of time wasted by thinking of things I don’t have. Fill my mind with thoughts of You, and increase my understanding of the unmerited favor brought to us through Jesus Christ. I am blessed beyond measure and want to pass on what I have learned and received. Let me be an encouragement to someone today. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

