Finding your African-American ancestors

Photo courtesy of the Union County Library System Robin R. Foster will present the free “Easily Finding My Union County, SC, African-American Ancestors” workshop at the Union County Carnegie Library on February 1. Foster, co-founder and owner of Genealogy! Just Ask!, will discuss how to use various resources to document African-American ancestors, her presentation focusing on different time periods in American history. The workshop, which the Union County Library System is presenting in cooperation with Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site and USC Union, is part of the library’s “A Seat At The Table” Series. Photo courtesy of the Union County Library System Robin R. Foster will present the free “Easily Finding My Union County, SC, African-American Ancestors” workshop at the Union County Carnegie Library on February 1. Foster, co-founder and owner of Genealogy! Just Ask!, will discuss how to use various resources to document African-American ancestors, her presentation focusing on different time periods in American history. The workshop, which the Union County Library System is presenting in cooperation with Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site and USC Union, is part of the library’s “A Seat At The Table” Series.

UNION COUNTY — Would you like to find your African-American ancestors? Would like to find those who were free men and women before 1865? Find those who were slaves prior to 1865 and then free afterwards? Those who lived during the Reconstruction Era? Who lived during the “Jim Crow” era?

Want to find those ancestors? Equally importantly, do you want to find out how to find out about them? Also, do you want to find out how easy it is to do so?

If you do, then you’ll want to attend the free “Easily Finding My Union County, SC, African-American Ancestors” workshop hosted by the Union County Library System on February 1 as part of its “A Seat At The Table” Series.

In a statement released Friday, Union County Library System (UCLS) Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson announced that the UCLS is partnering with Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site and USC Union “to expand our A Seat at the Table program from last spring. Our February series focuses on African-American genealogy in Union County.”

A flyer accompanying the announcement states that the program’s presenter will be Robin R. Foster who it states “has been researching and helping people discover and share information about their ancestors since 1985.” It states that Foster “was a FamilySearch Missionary from 2007 until 2016. She was among the first to use Pinetrest for genealogy. Currently, she is the co-founder and owner of Genealogy! Just Ask! at www.genealogyjustask.com.”

The flyer asks “How much easier is it to find an African-American ancestor based on the time period he or she was living?” It answers that question stating that “in this Free workshop” Foster will “discuss how to use oral history, specific online resources, and specific offline resources to document your ancestors.” It further states that the workshop will use “examples from Union County, SC, to get started.” It asks those interested in attending to “come prepared to pick a time period and we’ll show you how to work from there.”

The flyer states that the following time periods will be covered:

• Free People of Color — Prior to 1865

• Enslaved Ancestors and Freedmen — Prior to 1865 and after 1865

• Black Reconstruction — 1865 to 1876

• Jim Crow — 1890 to 1965

The flyer concludes by stating that “you’ll leave this Free workshop armed with resources to help find your roots!”

“Easily Finding My Union County, SC, African-American Ancestors” will be held Saturday, February 1, from 11 a.m.-noon at the Union County Carnegie Library, 300 East South Street, Union. For more information about the workshop, the “Seat At The Table” Series, and other services offered at the library, call 864-427-7140.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Library System Robin R. Foster will present the free “Easily Finding My Union County, SC, African-American Ancestors” workshop at the Union County Carnegie Library on February 1. Foster, co-founder and owner of Genealogy! Just Ask!, will discuss how to use various resources to document African-American ancestors, her presentation focusing on different time periods in American history. The workshop, which the Union County Library System is presenting in cooperation with Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site and USC Union, is part of the library’s “A Seat At The Table” Series. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_A-Seat-at-the-Table.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Library System Robin R. Foster will present the free “Easily Finding My Union County, SC, African-American Ancestors” workshop at the Union County Carnegie Library on February 1. Foster, co-founder and owner of Genealogy! Just Ask!, will discuss how to use various resources to document African-American ancestors, her presentation focusing on different time periods in American history. The workshop, which the Union County Library System is presenting in cooperation with Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site and USC Union, is part of the library’s “A Seat At The Table” Series.

Carnegie Library hosting genealogical workshop

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.