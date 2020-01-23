‘New Year, New Books!’ on Jan. 30

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union READS will present “New Year, New Books!” at the Union County Carnegie Library on Thursday, January 30, from 3-6 p.m. and is asking for the public to donate “gently used” books for the event. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union READS will present “New Year, New Books!” at the Union County Carnegie Library on Thursday, January 30, from 3-6 p.m. and is asking for the public to donate “gently used” books for the event.

UNION — The Union County Library System (UCLS) is hosting the Union R.E.A.D.S. (Read Everyday and Discover Success) January event: New Year, New Books! and is looking for the public’s help in making it a success.

In a statement released Friday, UCLS Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson announced that the Library System and the Union County School District are working together on the community reading initiative which is a monthly program designed to promote reading among all ages.

“Each month the Union READS committee hosts a reading initiative for Union County’s students, teachers, parents, and community stakeholders,” Union County School District Director of Instruction Dr. Lacresha Byrd said. “It is our goal to get everyone involved and engaged in reading. The community has done a great job supporting our efforts. We appreciate all of the support and anticipate a great turn out on January 30.”

The press release states that the School District and the Union County Carnegie Library are collecting “gently used books” until Friday, January 24. It states that drop-off boxes are located at the circulation desks at the Carnegie Library, and at the front offices of Union County High School, Sims Middle School, Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, Buffalo Elementary School, Foster Park Elementary School, and Monarch Elementary School.

On Thursday, January 30, from 3-6 p.m., Atkinson said that everyone in Union County is invited to stop by the Union County Carnegie Library for some hot cocoa and to pick out new books to take home and read in 2020! Families are encouraged to attend, and there will be FREE books for all ages.

About The Library

The Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379. For more information, email [email protected], call 864-427-7140, visit our website: https://www.unionlibrary.org/, or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary. The library’s hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union READS will present “New Year, New Books!” at the Union County Carnegie Library on Thursday, January 30, from 3-6 p.m. and is asking for the public to donate “gently used” books for the event. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_New-Year_New-Books_Invitation.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union READS will present “New Year, New Books!” at the Union County Carnegie Library on Thursday, January 30, from 3-6 p.m. and is asking for the public to donate “gently used” books for the event.

Library hosting Union R.E.A.D.S. event

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.