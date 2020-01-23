Area students make Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The following students from the Union County area have earned Dean’s List honors for Fall Term 2019 at Spartanburg Community College.

Buffalo

Bruce M. Means

Carlise

Jermaine E. Savage

Enoree

Destiny H. Dietrick

Jennifer A. Manley

Giselle Meza

Lyubov Suanova

Fort Mill

Philip Schwerin

Fountain Inn

Kelly Lieb

Jonesville

Callie A. Byrd

Patrick A. Long

Jasmyne Hustito

Debra C. Ford

Lancaster

Kristen Stacks

Pacolet

Meaghan D. Burrell

Octavia B. Gory

Dawson M. Jolly

Pamela Judson

Beatriz Jimenez

Pauline

Alexander P. Shchirov

Coleman T. Burnette

Union

Cameron P. Abee

Kevin S. Brewington

Houston C. Davis

Stephen R. Gaines

Mark Gilmore

Austin G. Lollis, Sr.

Logan T. Morris

Erica M. Newton

Graham S. Vlock

Thomas H. Giles

Cameron M. Dyer

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

At Spartanburg Community College

Special to The Union Times

