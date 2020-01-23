Area students make Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The following students from the Union County area have earned Dean’s List honors for Fall Term 2019 at Spartanburg Community College.
Buffalo
Bruce M. Means
Carlise
Jermaine E. Savage
Enoree
Destiny H. Dietrick
Jennifer A. Manley
Giselle Meza
Lyubov Suanova
Fort Mill
Philip Schwerin
Fountain Inn
Kelly Lieb
Jonesville
Callie A. Byrd
Patrick A. Long
Jasmyne Hustito
Debra C. Ford
Lancaster
Kristen Stacks
Pacolet
Meaghan D. Burrell
Octavia B. Gory
Dawson M. Jolly
Pamela Judson
Beatriz Jimenez
Pauline
Alexander P. Shchirov
Coleman T. Burnette
Union
Cameron P. Abee
Kevin S. Brewington
Houston C. Davis
Stephen R. Gaines
Mark Gilmore
Austin G. Lollis, Sr.
Logan T. Morris
Erica M. Newton
Graham S. Vlock
Thomas H. Giles
Cameron M. Dyer
This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.