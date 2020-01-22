God is mightier than all of life’s walls

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sooner or later in life we will find ourselves up against a wall, beset by troubles from which there seems to be no escape. It is times like these — and for many in this life there’s more than one time when they find themselves in such a situation — that more than ever we must turn to God for help and ask Him to show us the way forward to getting away from that wall we’re up against. The truth is that while in some cases we may be able to get away from that wall on our own, so much of the time we are at a loss to know what to do and, even if we do know, how to put that knowledge into action for the best possible result. God, however, is not at a loss when it comes to knowing what to do to help each and every one of us who find ourselves up against the walls of life and, equally importantly, He knows how to act on that knowledge to the maximum benefit of those He helps. That’s why when you find yourself up against a wall turn to God and put yourself and the wall you are up against in His hands and trust Him to deliver you from that situation and He will. True, He may not deliver us in the way we think He should, but as anyone who has put their trust in God has learned over the years of doing so will tell you is that He always provides and often in ways we don’t expect or even thought of. That’s because God knows us better than we know ourselves and understands our predicaments better than we do and knows the solution and how to implement it far better than we ever will. So trust in God, both when you are up against a wall and when you are not, and live according to His plan for each and everyone of us as He revealed in His Holy Word The Bible and through the comfort, guidance, and direction He provides through His Holy Spirit to those who put their trust in Him. When you do that then life’s walls will be less and less of a problem and, when they are, will not seem so insurmountable because you will know that God is there for you and will deliver you from those walls.

Read Psalm 21:1-7

You bestow on him blessing forever; you make him glad with the joy of your presence.

— Psalm 21:6 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, give us a desire to spend time in your presence day by day. As we ready your word, give us the fullness of joy that comes from a relationship with you. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: The time I spend reading the Bible is never wasted.

