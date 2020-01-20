Guilty pleas heard last week

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty this past week before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Dustin Eugene Puckett, 33, 156 Polly Lane, Union, to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 days with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Schedule I-V Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Marquis Antwon Morgan, 35, 144 Gist Quarters Road, Union, to 1st Offense Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, time served with credit for 253 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs.

— Joseph Asher Thomas, 27, 122 South 6th Street, Lockhart, to Petit Larceny Value $2,000 Or Less, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Schedule I-V Controlled Substance, 6 months suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 96 day already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court cost and to make restitution with probation to terminate upon payment after payment of restitution, sentences to run concurrently.

— Roger Dale Caldwell, 48, 4902 Cross Keys Highway, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Maria Christina Wood, 50, 420 Epton Street, Spartanburg, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 1 year suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs; to DUI .10 to .16 1st Offense, 72 hours of community service and to pay $372.86 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Shannon Joe Sanders, 41, 285 Black Bottom Road, Union, to Possession Of Buprenorphine, 6 months suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 12 months suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kayla Leree Murphy, 29, 159 Pasture Drive, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 18 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jason Wayne Conley, 47, 2063 Jonesville Highway, Union, to Burglary 2nd Degree (Violent), 5 years suspended upon 5 years probation with credit for 400 days already served and to pay $643.75 and to have no contact with the victim and to get mental health treatment; to Assault And Battery 1st Degree, 5 years suspended upon 5 years probation with credit for 400 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Heather Leigh Raines, 38, 329 Barnado Road, Union, to Child Neglect, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 29 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 29 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Randy Lynn Patrick, 39, 192 Oakwood Road, Jonesville, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 12 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs and must successfully complete “The Prodigal Home” recovery program with probation to terminate upon payment after successful completion of “The Prodigal Home” recovery program.

— Jody Everette Massey, 42, 405 South Randolph Avenue, Landrum, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 2 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 26 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 2 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 26 days already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Charles E. Poole Jr., 58, 278 Bailey Road, Buffalo, to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Tillia Dawn Wynn, 48, 1405 Peach Orchard Road, Apartment 2A, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days with credit for 18 days already served and to pay $283.25; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Charles Jason Lawson, 46, 150 Blackman Circle, Cowpens, to Accessory After The Fact To Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 90 days with credit for 76 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Jeffrey James Camp, 52, 142 Old English Road, to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for 40 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Dale Robert Puckett, 44, 630 Old Buncombe Road, Union, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 18 months with credit for 89 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Andrew W. Clark, 28, 228 South Enterprise Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 4 years with credit for 86 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— John Otis Montgomery, 49, 142 Old English Road, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 2 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Laura Nicole Childers, 26, 10t Walnut Street, Union, to Possession Of A Controlled Substance, 90 days with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 days suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and complete Domestic Violence Intervention Program, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ty Ray Jones, 42, 3080 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, time serve and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kyle Ellison Bishop, 36, 962 Old Ferry Road, Union, to Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, 6 months suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and to abide by conditions of Domestic Violence Intervention Program and to have no contact with the victim unless requested by the victim.

— Robert Daniel Bailey, 56, 648 Old Ferry Road, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, 60 days with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 60 days with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Shayna Little Kirby, 33, 1040 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Marijuana More Than 1 Ounce, 6 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Eric Devon Farr, 41, 136 Hart Stone Lane, Boiling Springs, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 4 years with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Benjamin Curtis Dunbar, 35, 200 Veterans Drive, Union, to Escape, 4 years with credit for 177 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Weapons/Unlawful Taking Of Firearm Or Weapon From A Law Enforcement Officer, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Eric Zane Morris, 39, 2312 Whitmire Highway, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Richard Blake Boulware, 37, 127 Medford Loop, Buffalo, to Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 3 years with credit for 10 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 3 years with credit for 10 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Habitual Traffic Offender, time served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Victoria Brannon Martin, 29, 105 Arthur Boulevard, Union, to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000, 5 years suspended upon 2 years and 5 years probation with credit for 205 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution; to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 2 years and 5 years probation with credit for 205 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery By Mob 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Use Of Vehicle Without Permission, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Trespassing, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny 3rd Of Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Quanisha Shantelle Spears, 25, 271 Meansville Road, Union, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

