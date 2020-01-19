Harley named SC State director

Photo courtesy of SC State University Venyke Free Harley has been named the first director of human relations and organizational development for the SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program. Photo courtesy of SC State University Venyke Free Harley has been named the first director of human relations and organizational development for the SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program.

ORANGEBURG — The SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program welcomed Venyke Free Harley as the program’s new director of human relations and organizational development. Harley assumed the role Jan. 6, and is the first to hold this newly added position.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve along with the 1890 Research and Extension team as we work together to continue the legacy of developing programs to enhance the communities and residents of South Carolina,” said Harley. “It’s a great time to be apart of the transformation of this outstanding program, and I look forward to the task at hand.”

Harley has over 20 years of experience as a human resources professional in the private sector and local government. Prior to being named a director at 1890, Harley served as the loss control manager at the Municipal Association of South Carolina. In this role, she developed trainings and managed loss control efforts to improve risk management for cities in South Carolina.

“We are experiencing tremendous growth statewide in staff and programs at 1890 Research & Extension,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of 1890 programs. “It is vital to have a professional who possesses the knowledge and experience required to effectively plan, design and incorporate employment-development initiatives that will enhance our staff and continue our mission of serving South Carolinians.”

Harley is a graduate of Claflin University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management. She holds a professional in human resources certification, and has earned the SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) certified professional credential.

A Union native, Harley is a 1991 graduate of Union High School. Harley is the daughter of Barbara G. Free, a retired educator, and Howard L. Free, operator of Free Shoe Shop. She is the granddaughter of Juanita Free, a retired educator, and Elmo Free, the founder of Free Shoe Shop. Harley is married to Warren Harley and the couple has a son, Brandon, 25, and a daughter, Lauren, 21.

