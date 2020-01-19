Area students named to Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the Fall 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher. These students were among those named to the Dean’s List:

• Milton Orlando Barrientos Jr. of Pauline

• Hayden Allan Genoble of Jonesville

• Evan Patterson Gossett of Enoree

• Noah Patrick Gwinn of Pauline

• Kayla Tamia Means of Jonesville

• Holly Caroline Raines of Pacolet

• Leah Camastra Wilson of Union

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,725 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 283 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

This story courtesy of Wofford College.

