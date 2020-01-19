Local students make Dean’s List

CLINTON — The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC is proud of the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Fall 2019 semester:

• Mr. Grayson Edward Fallaw, of Union

• Ms. Meredith McKissick Foster, of Union

• Ms. Makayla Hope Grady, of Union

• Mr. Grant Paul Harris, of Union

• Ms. Meagan Lorraine Hart, of Jonesville

• Ms. Katelyn Brianna Petty, of Union

• Mr. Benjamin Loftis Stone, of Union

• Ms. Amber M. Trammell, of Union

Presbyterian College is between Columbia and Greenville, S.C., in the college town of Clinton, S.C. At PC, we’re noted as much for our challenging academics as we are for our one-of-a-kind mascot: the Blue Hose. Our students are one-of-a-kind too: They bring their own interests and abilities to campus and pursue them with gusto. Students customize their education by choosing from 50-plus majors and pre-professional programs. They’re taught and mentored by a faculty whose #1 priority is their students’ success. Students research, intern, and study abroad. And they get involved on campus, a place defined by honor and ethics. PC prepares students to be fulfilled personally and professionally so they can contribute to today’s global society. For more information about Presbyterian College, visit www.presby.edu.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Presbyterian-College-logo.jpg

At Presbyterian College for Fall 2019

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Presbyterian College.

This story courtesy of Presbyterian College.