Carnegie Corner: Library closed for King Day

Upcoming Events
January 20 – 25
LIBRARY CLOSED Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
We will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Tuesday Storytime | January 21 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
The Candy Challenge | January 23 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library
For All Ages
Inclusive Hour! | January 31 | 3-4 PM
Families with unique and special needs are invited to spend time at the library for a special after-hours event with snacks, crafts, games, and more! Come for fun and support.
Note: Please use the 2 downstairs entrances. One is handicapped accessible.
Holiday Closings
Even when we’re closed you can check your account anytime at sclends.lib.sc.us and you can checkout e-books and e-audiobooks at jasmine.overdrive.com.
New Items Added
Adult DVD
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Allied
Castlevania, Season 1
Deepwater Horizon
Fight Club
Jaws
Joker
Judy
Kill Bill, Vol. 1
Ocean’s Eleven
Poltergeist
Safe House
Shutter Island
Taken 3
The Town
The Godfather
Troy
Adult Fiction
The Woman In Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware
Trapped by Margaret Daley
Adult Large Print
A Minute To Midnight by David Baldacci,
Whiskers In The Dark by Rita Mae Brown
Adult Non-Fiction
Capitalism: A Graphic Guide by Dan Cryan
Hear My Heart by Billy Graham
Painless Chemistry by Loris Chen
Juvenile DVD
A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
Spongebob Squarepants
Juvenile Fiction
Captain Underpants And The Big, Bad Battle OfThe Bionic Booger Boy, Part 1: The Night Of The Nasty Nostril Nuggets by Dav Pilkey
Juvenile Non-Fiction
A Seed Is Sleepy by Dianna Hutts Aston
How Did That Get In MyLunchbox? by Christine Butterworth
Juvenile Picture Book
Growing Vegetable Soup by Lois Ehlert
Porcupine’s Pie by Laura Renauld
The 12 Days Of Kindergarten by Jenna Lettice
The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
Blueberries For Sal by Robert McCloskey
Rah, Rah Radishes by April Pulley Sayre
The Ugly Vegetables by Grace Lin
Union READS: New Year, New Books!
Drop-off your gently used books at the Carnegie Library until January 24!
Join us on January 30 from 3-6 PM and bring your family and friends to the library for hot cocoa and a book exchange and pick out new books to read in 2020!
Drop boxes are located at circulation desks.
SC Works Union
SC Works Union is proud to have joined together with the Union County Carnegie Library to form a hub of information the residents of Union County! Through this hub, the following resources are made available to the public at the library.
• WIN
WIN is a valuable tool for showing an employer what job skills and what soft skills your have.
SCWorks is an authorized site to administer the WIN Test. Please see one of our Workforce Specialists to learn more about practicing, dates, times and how to register to take this assessment.
• Money For Training?
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act may be able to assist you in enhancing your skills! See the Workforce Specialists to register for the next Information Session.
• Interviewing Skills
Sign up today for our workshop to learn more about closing the sale by improving your interviewing skills.
See a Workforce Specialist for Dates/Times.
• Basic Resume and Cover Letter
Does the thought of writing a resume make you break a sweat? Rest easy using your SCWOS Resume Builder, you can produce a professional resume just by answer question and filling in the blanks.
See a Workforce Specialist for Dates/Times.
• Registering to look for work
Don’t have an account with SC Works yet?
Need your username/password?
Stop by our center and let a Workforce Specialist get you started today!
• Intensive Resume
Have a Resume? Need a Resume?
Make an appointment to meet 1 on 1 with a Resume Professional to ensure your Resume is ready for today’s market!
Appointments are only on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
See a Workforce Specialist for appointment times and to register.
• Winter is Here! Brush up on new skills!
SC Works Union is pleased to offer a new class for people that have little or no experience using computers. The session offers learning at your own pace and is available to everyone!
See one of our Workforce Specialists to register for this workshopt and dates/times.
Advance Registration and Appropriate Job Readiness is expected for all Workshop sessions.
• Date To Remember
SC Works Union will be closed on January 20.
• Equal Opportunity
SC Works is an equal opportunity employer/program.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilites.
TTY: Relay Service Dial 711.
Nutritional Navigation
The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will sponsor Nutritional Navigation: A Grocery Store Tour at BILO Union, 320 Duncan Bypass, Union, on Tuesday, January 28, at 7 p.m.
Join Registered Dietitian Kerri Stewart, RD, LD for a free and interactive tour of BILO. She will share what to look for on a food label, healthy cooking tips and recipes, and how to eat better on a budget. Here is your first tip: never visit the store on an empty stomach!
Space is limited to eight per tour so spots must reserved in advance either online or by phone.
Please call the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center with questions at 864-560-4472.
Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com under Events.
Farm And Landowner Workshop
Money Available. Have Needs On Your Land? Start and grow an agricultural business. Up to $450,000 for landowners and farmers.
Those will be the subjects discussed during a Farm and Landowner Workshop hosted by The RobinHood Group Union County Farm & Craft Market together with Rural Resource Coalition SC and the SC Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) on Tuesday, February 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Union County Carnegie Library.
The Workshop will give those in attendance the opportunity to learn about USDA-NRCS funding programs available to enhance their land, start an agricutlural business, and conservation planning.
The Workshop will cover:
• Eligibility
• Funding available
• Projects supported, reseeding, seasonal high tunnels, irrigation, fencing, livestock systems, and more
• Application Process and Implementation
• Rural Economic Development Challenges & Opportunities
And learn more about Clemson’s New & Beginning Farmer Program and Agribusiness Services too!
A light dinner will be provided.
Space is limited to please RSVP to SCACED: 843-579-9855 or [email protected]