Carnegie Corner: Library closed for King Day

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library will be closed Monday, January 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 21. The rest of January will be a busy time with Tuesday Storytime on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and The Candy Challenge on Thursday at 4 p.m. The library will also be the site of Union READS: New Year, New Books! on January 30 at 3 p.m. Also keeping the library a busy place is it's serving as a hub of employment information for Union County residents in partnership with SC Works Union and helping promote the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Nutritional Navigation: A Grocery Store Tour at BILO Union. The library will also serve as the location of the Farm and Landowner Workshop sponsored by The RobinHood Group Union County Farm & Craft Market together with Rural Resource Coalition SC and the SC Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) at the beginning of February.

Upcoming Events

January 20 – 25

LIBRARY CLOSED Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

We will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Tuesday Storytime | January 21 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

The Candy Challenge | January 23 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For All Ages

Inclusive Hour! | January 31 | 3-4 PM

Families with unique and special needs are invited to spend time at the library for a special after-hours event with snacks, crafts, games, and more! Come for fun and support.

Note: Please use the 2 downstairs entrances. One is handicapped accessible.

Holiday Closings

Even when we’re closed you can check your account anytime at sclends.lib.sc.us and you can checkout e-books and e-audiobooks at jasmine.overdrive.com.

Want access to e-books and e-audiobooks? Visit our Jasmine Digital Library!

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Allied

Castlevania, Season 1

Deepwater Horizon

Fight Club

Jaws

Joker

Judy

Kill Bill, Vol. 1

Ocean’s Eleven

Poltergeist

Safe House

Shutter Island

Taken 3

The Town

The Godfather

Troy

Adult Fiction

The Woman In Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware

Trapped by Margaret Daley

Adult Large Print

A Minute To Midnight by David Baldacci,

Whiskers In The Dark by Rita Mae Brown

Adult Non-Fiction

Capitalism: A Graphic Guide by Dan Cryan

Hear My Heart by Billy Graham

Painless Chemistry by Loris Chen

Juvenile DVD

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Spongebob Squarepants

Juvenile Fiction

Captain Underpants And The Big, Bad Battle OfThe Bionic Booger Boy, Part 1: The Night Of The Nasty Nostril Nuggets by Dav Pilkey

Juvenile Non-Fiction

A Seed Is Sleepy by Dianna Hutts Aston

How Did That Get In MyLunchbox? by Christine Butterworth

Juvenile Picture Book

Growing Vegetable Soup by Lois Ehlert

Porcupine’s Pie by Laura Renauld

The 12 Days Of Kindergarten by Jenna Lettice

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Blueberries For Sal by Robert McCloskey

Rah, Rah Radishes by April Pulley Sayre

The Ugly Vegetables by Grace Lin

Union READS: New Year, New Books!

Drop-off your gently used books at the Carnegie Library until January 24!

Join us on January 30 from 3-6 PM and bring your family and friends to the library for hot cocoa and a book exchange and pick out new books to read in 2020!

Drop boxes are located at circulation desks.

SC Works Union

SC Works Union is proud to have joined together with the Union County Carnegie Library to form a hub of information the residents of Union County! Through this hub, the following resources are made available to the public at the library.

• WIN

WIN is a valuable tool for showing an employer what job skills and what soft skills your have.

SCWorks is an authorized site to administer the WIN Test. Please see one of our Workforce Specialists to learn more about practicing, dates, times and how to register to take this assessment.

• Money For Training?

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act may be able to assist you in enhancing your skills! See the Workforce Specialists to register for the next Information Session.

• Interviewing Skills

Sign up today for our workshop to learn more about closing the sale by improving your interviewing skills.

See a Workforce Specialist for Dates/Times.

• Basic Resume and Cover Letter

Does the thought of writing a resume make you break a sweat? Rest easy using your SCWOS Resume Builder, you can produce a professional resume just by answer question and filling in the blanks.

See a Workforce Specialist for Dates/Times.

• Registering to look for work

Don’t have an account with SC Works yet?

Need your username/password?

Stop by our center and let a Workforce Specialist get you started today!

• Intensive Resume

Have a Resume? Need a Resume?

Make an appointment to meet 1 on 1 with a Resume Professional to ensure your Resume is ready for today’s market!

Appointments are only on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

See a Workforce Specialist for appointment times and to register.

• Winter is Here! Brush up on new skills!

SC Works Union is pleased to offer a new class for people that have little or no experience using computers. The session offers learning at your own pace and is available to everyone!

See one of our Workforce Specialists to register for this workshopt and dates/times.

Advance Registration and Appropriate Job Readiness is expected for all Workshop sessions.

• Date To Remember

SC Works Union will be closed on January 20.

• Equal Opportunity

SC Works is an equal opportunity employer/program.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilites.

TTY: Relay Service Dial 711.

• Follow Us

Follow SC Works Greater Upstate on Facebook and @SCWorksgup on Twitter for current Hiring Events, Job Postings, and Community Events.

Nutritional Navigation

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will sponsor Nutritional Navigation: A Grocery Store Tour at BILO Union, 320 Duncan Bypass, Union, on Tuesday, January 28, at 7 p.m.

Join Registered Dietitian Kerri Stewart, RD, LD for a free and interactive tour of BILO. She will share what to look for on a food label, healthy cooking tips and recipes, and how to eat better on a budget. Here is your first tip: never visit the store on an empty stomach!

Space is limited to eight per tour so spots must reserved in advance either online or by phone.

Please call the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center with questions at 864-560-4472.

Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com under Events.

Farm And Landowner Workshop

Money Available. Have Needs On Your Land? Start and grow an agricultural business. Up to $450,000 for landowners and farmers.

Those will be the subjects discussed during a Farm and Landowner Workshop hosted by The RobinHood Group Union County Farm & Craft Market together with Rural Resource Coalition SC and the SC Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) on Tuesday, February 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Union County Carnegie Library.

The Workshop will give those in attendance the opportunity to learn about USDA-NRCS funding programs available to enhance their land, start an agricutlural business, and conservation planning.

The Workshop will cover:

• Eligibility

• Funding available

• Projects supported, reseeding, seasonal high tunnels, irrigation, fencing, livestock systems, and more

• Application Process and Implementation

• Rural Economic Development Challenges & Opportunities

And learn more about Clemson’s New & Beginning Farmer Program and Agribusiness Services too!

A light dinner will be provided.

Space is limited to please RSVP to SCACED: 843-579-9855 or [email protected]