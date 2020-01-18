Pray to see God in all of life’s situations

Charles Warner | The Union Times As powerful as man and his technology are, nature is more powerful and in order for man to overcome the power of nature he must appeal to a (much) greater power than he and his technology and nature combined. In World War II during the “Battle of The Bulge,” General George S. Patton, commander of the US Third Army, needed clear weather so his forces could receive the air support they needed to effectively carry the battle to the enemy. To get the desired weather, Patton ordered the Third Army chaplain, Colonel James Hugh O’Neill, to compose a prayer requesting it of the highest of all powers. O’Neill responded with the following: Almighty and most merciful Father, we humbly beseech Thee, of Thy great goodness, to restrain these immoderate rains with which we have had to contend. Grant us fair weather for Battle. Graciously hearken to us as soldiers who call upon Thee that, armed with Thy power, we may advance from victory to victory and crush the oppression and wickedness of our enemies, and establish Thy justice among men and nations. Amen. The weather soon cleared and the Third Army went on to help the allied forces defeat the Germany Army, win the Battle of the Bulge, and end Nazi Germany’s last gamble to win World War II. For his efforts to seek God’s intervention to give the Third Army and the allies the weather they needed, O’Neill was awarded the Bronze Star Medal by Patton. What Patton understood was something that too many today have forgotten and that is that the greatest of obstacles are no match for the power of God. He understood that when faced by those obstacles those who seek to serve God can turn to Him for help and He will provide that help so that His servants may do their part in seeing to it that His will is carried out on Earth as it is in Heaven. So remember, in all things and in all situations, in the face of any and all obstacles, no matter how formidable they may seem, turn to God in prayer and praise His name for He will, as He did in the skies above that battlefield so long ago, intervene and deliver you the victory that is His gift for those who put their trust in Him.

Read 1 Kings 18:41-45

The seventh time [Elijah’s] assistant said, “I see a small cloud the size of a human hand coming up from the sea.”

— 1 Kings 18:44 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, thank you for the assurance of your love and presence with us. Help us to see you in every situation in our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What small sign of God’s presence have I seen today?

Charles Warner | The Union Times As powerful as man and his technology are, nature is more powerful and in order for man to overcome the power of nature he must appeal to a (much) greater power than he and his technology and nature combined. In World War II during the “Battle of The Bulge,” General George S. Patton, commander of the US Third Army, needed clear weather so his forces could receive the air support they needed to effectively carry the battle to the enemy. To get the desired weather, Patton ordered the Third Army chaplain, Colonel James Hugh O’Neill, to compose a prayer requesting it of the highest of all powers. O’Neill responded with the following: Almighty and most merciful Father, we humbly beseech Thee, of Thy great goodness, to restrain these immoderate rains with which we have had to contend. Grant us fair weather for Battle. Graciously hearken to us as soldiers who call upon Thee that, armed with Thy power, we may advance from victory to victory and crush the oppression and wickedness of our enemies, and establish Thy justice among men and nations. Amen. The weather soon cleared and the Third Army went on to help the allied forces defeat the Germany Army, win the Battle of the Bulge, and end Nazi Germany’s last gamble to win World War II. For his efforts to seek God’s intervention to give the Third Army and the allies the weather they needed, O’Neill was awarded the Bronze Star Medal by Patton. What Patton understood was something that too many today have forgotten and that is that the greatest of obstacles are no match for the power of God. He understood that when faced by those obstacles those who seek to serve God can turn to Him for help and He will provide that help so that His servants may do their part in seeing to it that His will is carried out on Earth as it is in Heaven. So remember, in all things and in all situations, in the face of any and all obstacles, no matter how formidable they may seem, turn to God in prayer and praise His name for He will, as He did in the skies above that battlefield so long ago, intervene and deliver you the victory that is His gift for those who put their trust in Him.