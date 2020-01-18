Clearing and cleaning Sims Jr. High

Charles Warner | The Union Times The old Sims Junior High School building has not been used as school since 2009 when it was closed with the construction and opening of Sims Middle School. Since it was closed, the building has been used by the Union County School District to warehouse furniture and other equipment. At Monday’s meeting of the Union County Board of School Trustees, the board voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by Trustee Mike “Brokearm” Cohen to clear the stored furniture and equipment from the building and clean up the building with an eye to possibly reopening the facility as an elementary school. Charles Warner | The Union Times The old Sims Junior High School building has not been used as school since 2009 when it was closed with the construction and opening of Sims Middle School. Since it was closed, the building has been used by the Union County School District to warehouse furniture and other equipment. At Monday’s meeting of the Union County Board of School Trustees, the board voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by Trustee Mike “Brokearm” Cohen to clear the stored furniture and equipment from the building and clean up the building with an eye to possibly reopening the facility as an elementary school.

UNION COUNTY — What do you do with a building that once served as a high school and then as a junior high school and has been closed ever since a new middle school with the same name was built and opened?

If Union County School Board Member Mike “Brokearm” Cohen gets his way you clean it up and reopen it, this time as an elementary school that can help relieve overcrowding at other local elementary schools.

During Monday’s meeting of the Union County Board of School Trustees, Cohen spoke about the old Sims Junior High School which has set unused except as storage space since the end of the 2008-2009 school year when it was closed by the district following the construction of Sims Middle School which opened in the fall of that year.

(The building was originally the home of Sims High School which served the local black community during segregation. It became Sims Junior High School with integration.)

Cohen spoke about a recent tour he took of the Sims Junior High building which he described as being “in good shape with a new million dollar roof” and a “very sound structure” that has plenty of space within its walls and sits on a total of 20 acres of land. He said he felt that given the condition of the building it could possibly be used an elementary school.

Before that could happen, however, Cohen said the school would have to be cleared of all the furniture and other equipment that he said the district has stored there over the past decade. He said that using a building in as good a shape he found the Sims Junior High building to warehouse unused furniture and equipment is a misuse of not only the property itself and but of taxpayer money.

“I want to make a proposal to clean the school of all equipment,” Cohen said. “It is a disgrace to see the gym fully packed with good and old equipment as well as other large areas.”

Cohen said that the furniture and equipment he saw was a mixture of items that could be used by the district and thus should not just be sitting gathering dust and others that should have been disposed of in the landfill. He such a use of the building is a “disgrace” and called for action to be taken to end the building’s use as a warehouse/dumping ground with an eye to possibly reopening it for elementary grades.

“This is a waste of taxpayers money that could be spent on our children’s education,” Cohen said, pointing out that the current situation is “a safety hazard” and could possibly cause the district a “loss of our insurance.”

Were it to be cleared of the furniture and equipment and reopened, Cohen said the school could address the overcrowding at the district’s other elementary schools.

“This school could give our children more space than being in mobiles,” Cohen said.

As for what to do with the equipment and furniture currently stored in the school, Cohen suggested possibly selling them off “by an auction or yard sale” and that what could be sold off taken to the landfill for disposal or even possibly be recycled.

Cohen concluded his presentation by reiterating that “what I saw at the old Sims was a disgrace to the our district, to the community, and the taxpayers of Union County.” He then called up the board to discuss the matter and vote to act to address the situation.

In an interview with The Union Times Wednesday morning, Cohen pointed out that information the district has received about dealing with overcrowding at its elementary schools, suggests that reopening the old Sims building could be the most cost effective solution.

“The architect came in and submitted a proposal on what it would cost,” Cohen said. “For Buffalo it would cost $9 million, Foster Park $12 million, and Monarch $14 million to get rid of the mobiles. Now these schools are kind of landlocked and there’s not much room to building new buildings.

“For Sims, they proposed $19 million on 20 acres,” he said. “So we’ve got either $35 million total for Buffalo, Foster Park, and Monarch or $19 million for Sims and it has 20 acres for whatever you want to do.”

Also, Cohen pointed out that the old Sims building has facilities that other schools in the district, including the newest ones do not.

“Sims has an auditorium that can seat 500 plus, I counted the rows and seats just to get an estimate,” Cohen said. “I sat down on those seats and went up on the stage and everything seemed to be firm and in good condition.

“Also, the only amphitheater in Union County is behind Sims,” he said. “Just imagine what it could be used for.”

Following Cohen’s remarks and discussion by other board members, the trustees voted unanimously to direct the district to begin the process of removing the furniture and equipment stored at the old Sims building and begin cleaning up the building. After the board’s vote, District Maintenance Director Mark Haney asked the board to permit him to obtain temporary personnel to clear and clean the building, pointing out that his regular personnel are heavily involved in other maintenance projects around the district. The board voted unanimously to give Haney the authority to obtain the required temporary personnel.

After the board voted to authorize the clearing and cleaning of the building, Cohen stressed the importance of getting done without delay.

“Start the process immediately,” he said.

For possible use as an elementary school

