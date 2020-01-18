Tax commission selects officers

UNION COUNTY — The people of Union County are one step closer to having their voices heard on how they think the revenue from a proposed Capital Project Sales Tax should be spent.

In 2019, Union County Council approved an ordinance authorizing the creation of a commission to get the question of a 1-Cent Capital Project Sales Tax on the 2020 ballot.

The 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax would be levied for eight years and is projected to generate approximately $2.5 million year which would be used for capital improvement projects.

Before it could be levied, however, the 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax would first have be approved by the voters of Union County in a referendum which would be held this November and not only would voters have to approve the tax itself, they would also have to decide what the revenue generated by the tax would be used for.

The commission’s task will be to go around to the incorporated municipalities and unincorporated communities of Union County and get public input on what the revenue should be spent on. From that input the commission will develop a list of capital improvement projects to place on the referendum ballot. If the tax is approved by the voters, the revenue generated by it can only be used during the eight years it is in effect on that list of capital improvement projects.

At the end of eight years, the tax will expire unless voters approve levying it again in a referendum at that time. As in the case of the 2020 referendum, that referendum would also include of a list of capital projects developed from the input of voters throughout the county collected by the commission that would be appointed to collect that information at the time.

On Thursday, the commission held its first meeting at Andy’s where the members selected the commission’s officers. Those officers are:

• Michelle Betenbaugh — Chair

• John Gregory — Vice Chair

• Timika Wilson — Secretary

In addition to Betenbaugh, Gregory, and Wilson, the current membership of the commission includes Jami Trammell and Allison Coker.

The ordinance authorizing the creation of the commission requires that three of its members represent Union County, two represent the City of Union, and a sixth member represent Jonesville, Carlisle and Lockhart, the county’s other incorporated municipalities. Trammell, Gregory, and Wilson are the county’s representatives on the commission while Coker and Betenbaugh are the city’s representatives. The sixth member will be selected by Coker and Betenbaugh to represent Jonesville, Carlisle, and Lockhart.

During Thursday’s meeting, which was attended by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, the commission discussed plans to gather input from the public about how the Capital Project Sales Tax revenue would be used. They decided to hold town hall meetings in the incorporated municipalities as well as public meetings at the county’s various fire departments. After discussing the matter with Hart, the commission tentatively plans to have the required information ready to present to Union County Council by June 30.

In order to help fully publicize their efforts and more fully solicit public comments, the commission also decided to set up a Facebook page.

Currently, 23 other South Carolina counties have approved the levying of a Capital Projects Sales Tax in their counties including Newberry, Chester, Spartanburg, York, Saluda, and McCormick and have re-approved it every seven years.

Proponents point out that, in addition to funding needed capital improvements, a major advantage of the tax is that people from other counties who shop in Union County will be helping pay it when they make a purchase at a local store.

