Touring the ReGenesis Community Health Center

Charles Warner | The Union Times ReGenesis Health Care COO Crystal Weeks leads a tour of the new ReGenesis Community Health Center in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union. Weeks lead the tour during the Health Center’s Grand Opening this past Wednesday (January 15) which also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally inaugurating the facility’s service to the community. For more about the grand opening of the ReGenesis Community Health Center and the services it provides see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times. Charles Warner | The Union Times ReGenesis Health Care COO Crystal Weeks leads a tour of the new ReGenesis Community Health Center in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union. Weeks lead the tour during the Health Center’s Grand Opening this past Wednesday (January 15) which also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally inaugurating the facility’s service to the community. For more about the grand opening of the ReGenesis Community Health Center and the services it provides see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times.

Spiritual 7 Up

The public is cordially invited to the Bethany AME Church Spiritual 7 UP Program Saturday, January 18 (today) at 5 p.m.

Speakers will be Minister Joseph Wilkins, Minister Traci Jones Byrd, Evangelist Jackie Peake McCleave, Exhorter Johnny Lindsay, Bishop Gerald McCleave, Sis. Jacinta Williams and Prophetess Eva Thompson.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration

The Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, January 20, at 6 p.m. at Sims Middle School.

Keynote Speaker for the Celebration will be Mr. Isaac McKissick, Director of the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus.

The Celebration will also feature the following:

• A performance of the Opening Song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

• The Invocation delivered by Rev. A.L. Brackett.

• The Welcome presented by Rev. Sumter Franklin.

• The Litany lead by Mrs. Trudie G. Sanders.

• Greetings from Sims Middle School Principal Dr. Latunya G. Means and City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson.

• Musical Selections performed by the Sunrise Gospel Singers.

• Introduction of the Speaker by Mr. Cole Rector.

• Special Thanks and Recognition by Mr. James Rice, President of the Union County Branch of the NAACP.

• The singing of “We Shall Overcome.”

• The Benediction delivered by Rev. Charlie Jennings.

Woodmen Of The World Meeting

The Woodmen Of The World will meet Tuesday, January 21, at 6 p.m. at Woodmen Park.

Ladies are asked to please bring a covered dish.

2020 Union County DSN Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for 2020.

• Wednesday, January 22

• Wednesday, February 26

• Wednesday, March 25

• Wednesday, April 22

• Wednesday, May 27

• Wednesday, June 24

• Wednesday, August 26

• Wednesday, September 23

• Wednesday, October 28

• Tuesday, November 24

All meeting will be held at noon at the Administrative Office Conference Room, 226 South Gadberry Street, Union.

2020 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of Union County Council for 2020. All meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month and begin at 5:30 p.m.

• February 11, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• March 10, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• April 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• May 12, 2020 — Lockhart Power Company

• June 16, 2020 — Union County Courthouse (Primary on June 9)

• July 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• August 11, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• September 8, 2020 — Carlisle Town Hall

• October 13, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• November 10, 2020 — Jonesville Town Hall

• December 8, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

2020 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of the Union County Board of School Trustees for 2020. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

• January 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 24, 2020 — Sims Middle School

• March 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 23, 2020 — Union County High School

• April 13, 2020 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 11, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 8, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 22, 2020 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 24, 2020 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 14 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 28, 2020 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 12, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 26, 2020 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 23, 2020 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 14, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

FOL January Book Sale

The Friends Of the Library will hold a January Book Sale at its Friends on Main Bookstore, 213 West Main Street across from the Union County Courthouse.

Regular priced books are $5 for a grocery bag full. Mention this ad and get a second bag free.

Deacon Ordination

Deacon Ordination Service for Roger Boyd will be held Sunday, January 19 at 2 p.m. at Woodson Chapel Baptist Church where he serves as a Trustee.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers Sr. will be the speaker.

The public is cordially invited to attend this service to support this man of God.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall with a covered dish meal at on Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m.

Heath Walker will be singing.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

January At The UCAC

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us January 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

Now is the time to join UCAC! Members receive discounts on classes, events, and camps! Already a member? Renew your membership today!

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, February 4, at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Mark Sweatman from Spartanburg Beekeepers will present program.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy and Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay For Life Team for a one day fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

1st Pick up at 7 p.m. in Jonesville at the Municipal Building. 2nd Pick up in Union at 7:20 a.m. at the new Walmart Parking Lot. 3rd Pick up at 8 a.m. in Spartanburg at Ingles on Pine Street.

If interested in being a part of the fun feel free to contract Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Every one is welcome to join us.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

