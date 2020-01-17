UCHS 2019-2020 Basketball Schedule

UNION COUNTY — This is the Union County High School Basketball Schedule for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

Region 3-AAA

• Friday, January 17 — UCHS vs. Mid Carolina — Away Game — 6 p.m. — Region Game

• Tuesday, January 21 — Newberry vs. UCHS — Home Game — 6 p.m. — Region Game

• Friday, January 24 — Emerald vs. UCHS (Middle School) — Home Game — 6 p.m. — Region Game

• Tuesday, January 28 — Clinton vs. UCHS — Home Game — 6 p.m. — Region Game

• Friday, January 31 — UCHS vs. Woodruff — Away Game — 6 p.m. — Region Game

• Tuesday, February 4 — Mid Carolina vs. UCHS (Senior Game) — Home Game — 6 p.m. — Region Game

• Friday, February 7 — UCHS vs. Newberry — Away Game — 6 p.m. — Region Game

• Tuesday, February 11 — UCHS vs. Emerald — Away Game — 6 p.m. — Region Game

In Region Games, the girls tip-off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Four home games and four away games