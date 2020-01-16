Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Jackie Johnson with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named the school’s January Teacher Assistant of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Jackie Johnson with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named the school’s January Teacher Assistant of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Jackie Johnson has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s January Teacher Assistant of the Month. This month’s focus trait was being a risk-taker.

It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Johnson is a risk-taker and jumps right in with her team to take risks together. She never has a problem trying new things and giving it her all. When expecting new students, Mrs. Johnson carefully devises plans for the team to be prepared for any obstacles that they may encounter. She uses much courage and forethought in thinking of every scenario.

Mrs. Johnson is currently in her twenty-fifth year at Foster Park where she is a 3K Teacher’s Assistant. She is a graduate of University of South Carolina — Union with an Associate’s Degree in Elementary Education. Mrs. Johnson has served in many capacities during her time at FPES. She has worked with the Save the Children & 21st Century After-School Programs. She has spearheaded the school’s annual Black History Celebration for several years. At any given time, she can be found helping others. Mrs. Johnson is also known for showing her Eagle Pride on school spirit days.

Mrs. Johnson is married to Norman Johnson. Mrs. Johnson has two sons, Willie and Rashawn. Mrs. Johnson and her family are members of McBeth Baptist Church where she serves as Associate Minister.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Johnson says, “I am able to watch our kids mature into productive citizens. I love challenges and we are able, as a team, to conquer them together.” In addition, Mrs. Johnson said, “It is an honor to be chosen for this award. There were so many others in this building that could receive this honor. I thank God for all He does in my life and I try to live my life putting Him first.”

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its January Teacher Assistant of the Month, Mrs. Jackie Johnson.

FPES honors Johnson for being a ‘risk-taker’

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

