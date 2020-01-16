Claire Elizabeth Douglass Claire Elizabeth Douglass Sarah Ann Taylor Sarah Ann Taylor

UNION — The Union Cotillion Club celebrated its 52nd Annual Debutante Ball on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Harry Moore Arthur Armory in Union, SC. Two debutantes and two sons were presented.

Miss Sarah Ann Taylor is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Marion O’Shields of Union, South Carolina. She was sponsored by her mother and presented by her father. Miss Taylor attends the University of South Carolina Union where she is majoring in Sociology. Miss Taylor was escorted by Mr. Douglas Garrett Alexander of Union, South Carolina. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Wayne Alexander of Union, South Carolina.

Miss Claire Elizabeth Douglass is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Roland Douglass, Jr. of Union, South Carolina. She was sponsored by Mrs. William Eugene Holcombe and presented by Mr. William Eugene Holcombe. Miss Douglass attends Clemson University where she is majoring in Genetics. Miss Douglass was escorted by Mr. Hayden Allan Genoble of Jonesville, South Carolina. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hayden Genoble of Jonesville, SC.

Mr. Hayden Allan Genoble is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hayden Genoble of Jonesville, South Carolina. He attends Wofford College where he is majoring in Physics.

Mr. Grayson Walker Lancaster is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Todd Lancaster of Union, South Carolina. He attends the EMT Academy in Duncan and will attend the South Carolina Fire Academy in the spring.

This year’s debutantes were honored to participate in the following activities.

A skeet shoot party was held at the Fowken Farm December 1, 2019, hosted by Mrs. Norris Rogers Fowler, Jr., Mrs. Norris Rogers Fowler, III, Mrs. John Earl Gunther Schafer, and Mrs. James Keith Gallman.

The waltz party was held Friday, December 27, 2019, at Foster’s Chapel United Methodist Church and refreshments followed at the Genoble home hosted by Mrs. Thomas Hayden Genoble, Mrs. James Mack Cunningham, Jr., Ms. Marsha Elizabeth Jordan, Mrs. Luther Mathice Pittman, Jr., and Mrs. Michael Vance Williams.

The debutante brunch was held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Piedmont Club in Spartanburg, SC hosted by Mrs. William Eugene Holcombe, Miss Sarah Simmons Holcombe, and Mrs. William Coleman Jeter.

A before the ball pampering party was held Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019, at the Harry Moore Arthur National Guard Armory hosted by Mrs. Paul Saratt Greer, II.

New members Mrs. Michael Lance Brewington, Mrs. Michael Todd Lancaster, Mrs. John Earl Gunther Schafer, and Miss Josie Kate White were welcomed to the Union Cotillion Club.

Master of Ceremonies: Mr. Thaddeus Philip Arnold

Officers of the Union Cotillion Club

President: Mrs. Lynn Mark Mitchell

Vice President: Mrs. James Mack Cunningham, Jr.

Secretary: Mrs. Richard Mark Ireton

Treasurer: Mrs. James Keith Gallman

Celebrated by The Union Cotillion Club

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of The Union Cotillion Club.

