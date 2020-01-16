Music and music themed ornaments

Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Union Music Club members and spouses hold their music themed ornaments from their December Christmas Party gift exchange. Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Union Music Club members and spouses hold their music themed ornaments from their December Christmas Party gift exchange.

UNION — The Union Music Club met for their December 10, 2019, meeting at the home of Mrs. Leroy Kennedy. Members and their spouses enjoyed a delicious lunch arranged by Mrs. James Stepp and catered by Midway BBQ. A very short business meeting followed, and Mrs. James Stepp read the lovely poem entitled “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Christina Rossetti as a meditation.

For the program, club members performed some of their favorite Christmas music for the group.

The first presentation was a lovely piano duet performed by Mrs. Leroy Kennedy and Mrs. Steve Ramsey entitled “Joyfully Joined” combining “Canon in D” by Johann Pachelbel and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”

Rev. Sanders Read played the beautiful hymn “Silent Night” by Franz Gruber on piano.

Mrs. James Stepp sang the lovely Appalachian carol entitled “I Wonder as I Wander” as Mr. Tommy Bishop accompanied her on the piano.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blain was delightfully performed by Mr. Tommy Bishop on the piano.

Miss Sally Summers sang “Mary’s Little Boy Child” by Jester Hairston a cappella for the group.

Mrs. George Goings played the lovely hymn entitled “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silent” arranged by Cindy Berry on the piano.

Mrs. Leroy Kennedy presented a beautiful song entitled “Hope” arranged by Joel Raney on the piano incorporating “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming.”

Ms. Becky Moore performed the lovely traditional French carol entitled “Angels, We have Heard on High” on the piano.

“Silent Night” by Franz Gruber and arranged by Clarence Kohlmann was then played beautifully on the piano by Mrs. Sanders Read as the final part of the program.

Each in attendance selected a gift from under the tree. All of the gifts were lovely musical tree ornaments. The meeting was adjourned and everyone was wished a very Happy Christmas!

The next meeting will be held on January 14, 2020, at the Union County Museum at noon.

At the Union Music Club’s December meeting

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.

