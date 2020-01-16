How do we view the struggles and trials that arise in our lives? Do we think it is punishment for something we’ve done wrong, or do we wonder if there really is a loving God, and if so, why is He letting these things happen? James tells us that we should accept trials with joy when we are tested. This may seem like a strange notion, but he explains how our negative experiences can turn into positive accomplishment as God works in our life.

James 1:2 “My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; 3 Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. 4 But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing. 5 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”

Christians can become bitter instead of better when faced with difficulty and tribulation. This happens when we don’t allow patience to have her perfect work. Spiritual growth and maturity does not naturally occur simply because we are living through the “trying of our faith.” Growth comes from what we learn and by accepting the humility we experience. Simply surviving a situation and giving in to our natural responses does not bring one spiritual growth and victory. Victory comes when we submit to adversity instead of actively searching for an escape route.

Christians can count difficult situations as joy because we know our Savior has the power to deliver us. James is reminding us that we are not to fear difficult times, but we should rejoice at the opportunity to see God’s mighty hand at work. Jesus Christ paid not only our sin debt but conquered death, hell, and the grave! The same power that raised Jesus from the dead is in us (Romans 8:11). Knowing this, the Christian should be full of joy at all times, regardless of the issues we face.

I encourage you today to let patience have her perfect work in your life. Don’t despise your situation and try to wish it away. Instead, hold your head up high and march toward the finish line knowing that God is in control and will give you grace and strength to make it through. Many of us lack patience because we have often refused to exercise such. James is making it clear to us that if we want victory and the ability to sustain and grow our faith from this trial, we need to let it produce patience today by accepting our lot, admitting we are weak, and turning it over to the Master who can do all things.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I’m ready to give up and get out of difficult situations. Let me be mindful of what You want to accomplish in my life and my attitude, as well as in the lives of those around me. I submit to Your will for my life. I want to grow and mature that I may be a better witness in this world and encourage those without hope. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

