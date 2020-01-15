Thank God for always being there to hear us

Charles Warner | The Union Times When it come to seeing, 20/20 vision is the ideal as it enables those who have it to see clearly the world around them. This is equally true of spiritual vision as the spiritual version of 20/20 enables those who have it to see clearly what is right and what is wrong and to know to choose the former over the latter. The only way to truly have 20/20 spiritual vision is through accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior because He alone can help you see what is truly right in life and live accordingly. Through Christ we see things clearly, without the blurring of spiritual vision that can be caused when we try to go it alone in life without Him, a decision that can cause us to make the wrong choices that will compound our first and worst bad choice of not following Jesus. The path of life can be twisted and difficult and it take clear vision to see that we do not go down the wrong way and/or stumble and fall because we cannot see the obstacles of sin for what they are. With Christ, however, we have that perfect 20/20 spiritual vision and avoid such pitfalls and stay on the path of righteousness guided by the one who will never leave nor forsake us and who, during His earthly ministry, performed many miracles including, it should be remembered, giving sight to the blind. Just as He gave a blind man physical sight more than 2,000 years ago, Christ gives and continues to give spiritual sight to all who will put their trust in Him.

Read Matthew 26:36-41

The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.

— James 5:16 (NIV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, thank you for the opportunity to share our petitions with you anytime, anyplace, and for anything. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Every day I have unlimited opportunities to pray and give thanks.

