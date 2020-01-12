Seven Debutantes and one Beau

Ivanna Lyn’e Truly Bazzelle Ivanna Lyn’e Truly Bazzelle Jazmyne Kiana Boyd Jazmyne Kiana Boyd Chaniah Reonna Brown Chaniah Reonna Brown Wilesha Shanise Moore Wilesha Shanise Moore Trinity Divine Morton Trinity Divine Morton Meghan Bethany Suber Meghan Bethany Suber Jai’lyn Alise Worthy Jai’lyn Alise Worthy De’Shaun Jamar Holmes De’Shaun Jamar Holmes

SPARTANBURG — Celebrating their 30th year of service, The Ladies of Iris held their 2019 Debutante-Beau Ball at the 1881 Event Convention Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Seven young Ladies and one young man was presented.

The Grand Ballroom was the setting as each debutante and beau was introduced by Mr. Truman Humbert of Greenville, South Carolina, Master of Ceremony for the evening.

Miss Ivanna Lyn’e Truly Bazzelle, daughter of Ms. Eddrena Truly and Mr. Eddie Bazzelle is a junior at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was presented by her cousin, Mr. John H. Peoples Jr. and sponsored by her mother. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Travion West, son of Ms. Yolanda West of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

A sophomore at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina, Miss Jazmyne Kiana Boyd is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Boyd. She was presented by her father and sponsored by Ms. Janet Foster Thompson. Her escort for the evening was her brother, Mr. JaQuan Boyd.

Miss Chaniah Reonna Brown is the daughter of Ms. Catrina Brown and Mr. Reginald Walker. She is a senior at Union County High School in Union, South Carolina. She was presented by her father and sponsored by Mrs. Mamie Gore. Her escort for the evening was her cousin, Mr. Demarcus Brown, son of Mr. Scott Brown and Ms. Melissa Brown.

The daughter of Mr. Willie L. Brown and the late Ms. Cynthia Moore, Miss Wilesha Shanise Moore is a junior at Winthrop University, Rock Hill, South Carolina. She was presented by her father and sponsored by Mrs. Barbara Whitney. Her aunt, Josphine Brown, represented for her mother. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Taylor B. Shelton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Shelton of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Miss Trinity Divine Morton is the daughter Ms. Demetrice Glenn and Mr. Christopher Morton. She is a senior at Union County High School, Union South Carolina. She was presented by her father. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Michael Johnson, son of Ms. Tanya Spencer and Mr. Adrian Johnson. She was sponsored by Mrs. Penny Jeter.

Miss Meghan Bethany Suber is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Suber. She is currently enrolled at Midlands Technical College in Columbia, South Carolina. She was presented by her father and sponsored by her aunts, Mrs. Maxine Brackett and Mrs. Mary D. Foster. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Joshua Andre Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Williams ofCharleston, South Carolina.

Miss Jai’lyn Alise Worthy is the daughter of Mrs. Amy Worthy and the Late H. Terry Worthy. She is a senior at Union County High School, Union , South Carolina. She was presented by her cousin, Mr. Jason Lamont Spencer of West Virginia. She was sponsored by Ms. Tina Adams. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Jordan Jeter, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Jeter Jr. of Union, South Carolina.

Mr. De’Shaun Jamar Holmes is the son of Ms. Michelle Holmes and Mr. Derrick Byrd. He is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina. He was presented by his mother and sponsored by Mrs. Mary D. Foster. His guest for the evening was Miss TyKasia Favors, daughter of Ms. Danette Neil and Mr. Tyrone Favors.

Guests were greeted by the Ladies of Iris as they entered the foyer of 1881 which was decorated elegantly for the Christmas season. The color scheme for the evening was gold, silver and white. Each table was adorned with softly lit lanterns draped in gold flowing ribbon and magnolia. The presentation stand was flocked by two tall fraser firs dressed in gold and silver accents. Music for the evening was provided by Dante Lewis and Band of Columbia, South Carolina.

The 2019 activities included Iris Little Belles and Beau Program, Mrs. Mary D Foster, chair, Iris Annual Scholarship Awards, Mrs. Miranda Foster, chair. Parent Debutante-Beau Luncheon, Ms. Janet Foster Thompson, chair, Cultural Outing, Mrs. Mary D. Foster, chair. Debutante-Beau Christmas Social: hosts, Mrs. Maxine Bracket, Mrs. Barbara Whitney and Mrs. Mary D Foster.Waltz-Ball rehearsals and Presentation Mrs. Rhonda Thomas and Mrs. Miranda Foster.

Presented at Ladies of Iris 2019 Debutante-Beau Ball