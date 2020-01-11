Thank God for sending His Son to save us

Charles Warner | The Union Times Worship God in His House. Seems pretty simple, doesn’t it? Yet these days far too many people seem to have no time to spend in God’s House when its doors are open. Makes you wonder if they have no time to worship God either, doesn’t it? That’s a pit, because sooner or later we are all going to meet God and, for those who had no time for Him in this life, it will the last time they are ever in His presence and will therefore spend eternity separated from Him. It will not be a very pleasant eternity. Yes, many will point out that church attendance alone does not for salvation make, and they’ve certainly got a point because simply being in God’s House does those who are there on Sunday are worshiping Him like they should. Truly worshiping God means living a life that reflects His will for the lives of each and every one of us, lives in which we have taken to heart what thus saith the Lord. Worshiping God is not just confined to Sunday or part of it, but is a daily thing, said worship expressed in how we behave and how we treat one another so that all who see us will see that we are living lives in accordance with the will of God. That worship includes being in His House when it is open and worshiping Him there and then, spiritually refreshed by that experience of shared worship with our fellow believers, leaving His House but continuing our worship by serving God the rest of the week. So this Sunday and every Sunday as humanly possible, be in God’s House and worship Him and have Him with you always in this life and be with Him always in eternity.

Read Luke 15:1-10

Jesus said, “I tell you, there is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”

— Luke 15:10 (NIV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, we acknowledge that we were all once lost. Thank you for loving us enough to send your Son to save us. In his name we pray. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can rejoice with God and the angels in heaven when a lost one is found.

