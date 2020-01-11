Clowney named Head Football Coach

Photo from Facebook post of Union County High School Mike Clowney, a 1993 graduate of Union High School, has been named Head Football Coach at Carson-Newman University. Prior to being selected to be Head Football Coach, Clowney served 15 years as Assistant Coach for the Carson-Newman football program. He coached running backs for four years and served six years as Defensive Coordinator. During his coaching career, Clowney also served as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director for Emerald High School in Greenwood. Photo from Facebook post of Union County High School Mike Clowney, a 1993 graduate of Union High School, has been named Head Football Coach at Carson-Newman University. Prior to being selected to be Head Football Coach, Clowney served 15 years as Assistant Coach for the Carson-Newman football program. He coached running backs for four years and served six years as Defensive Coordinator. During his coaching career, Clowney also served as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director for Emerald High School in Greenwood.

2020 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of the Union County Board of School Trustees for 2020. All meetings begin at 6:30 P.M.

• January 13, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• January 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 24, 2020 — Sims Middle School

• March 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 23, 2020 — Union County High School

• April 13, 2020 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 11, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 8, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 22, 2020 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 24, 2020 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 14 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 28, 2020 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 12, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 26, 2020 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 23, 2020 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 14, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

FOL January Book Sale

The Friends Of the Library will hold a January Book Sale at its Friends on Main Bookstore, 213 West Main Street across from the Union County Courthouse.

Regular priced books are $5 for a grocery bag full. Mention this ad and get a second bag free.

‘Renovating Your Landscape’

Join the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, January 11, at 10 a.m. for “Renovating Your Landscape” featuring gardening expert, Mary Snoddy.

Mary is a certified Master Gardener and serves as Finance Director with Hatcher Garden in Spartanburg.

The workshop will be held at PPG’s headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union, SC.

Please call to reserve your space at 864-427-2556 or sign up online via the Events page at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

Tour our Botanical Garden!

An English styled botanical garden tucked in the historic district of Union, SC

Military Career Day

The Union County High School JROTC and Guidance Department will present “Military Career Day” in the UCHS Gymnasium at 1163 Lakeside Drive, Union, on Monday, January 13, from 8-11 a.m.

Representatives of the US Department of Defense, United States Army, United States Navy, United States Marine Corps, United States Air Force, and United States Coast Guard will be present to meet with those interested in careers in the military.

Point of Contact is Chief Warrant Officer 4 Curtis Martin who can be reached at 864-429-1759, Ext. 503 or [email protected]

Housing Authority Commission Meeting

The Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Union will meet Monday, January 13, at 5:30 p.m. at 201 Porter Street.

Deacon Ordination

Deacon Ordination Service for Roger Boyd will be held Sunday, January 19 at 2 p.m. at Woodson Chapel Baptist Church where he serves as a Trustee.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers Sr. will be the speaker.

The public is cordially invited to attend this service to support this man of God.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

January At The UCAC

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us January 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

Now is the time to join UCAC! Members receive discounts on classes, events, and camps! Already a member? Renew your membership today!

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy and Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay For Life Team for a one day fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

1st Pick up at 7 p.m. in Jonesville at the Municipal Building. 2nd Pick up in Union at 7:20 a.m. at the new Walmart Parking Lot. 3rd Pick up at 8 a.m. in Spartanburg at Ingles on Pine Street.

If interested in being a part of the fun feel free to contract Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Every one is welcome to join us.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

