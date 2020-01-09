Five young women and two sons presented

Corinna Mary Katherine Gibbs Corinna Mary Katherine Gibbs Riley Elizabeth Shropshire Riley Elizabeth Shropshire Abigail McCullough Valentine Abigail McCullough Valentine Ashton Brooke Cody Ashton Brooke Cody Kylie Morgen Gregory Kylie Morgen Gregory

SPARTANBURG — The Rose Hill Candlelight Society held its annual ball on January 4, 2020, at the Spartanburg Marriott at Renaissance Park, Spartanburg.

Members and guest were greeted by Mr. and Mrs. Bradley O’Neil Valentine, Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lynn Gibbs, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Christopher Shropshire, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Eugene Thompson, and Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Lewis Harmon.

Other board members present were Mrs. Charles Irvin Kelly, mothers’ chair; Mrs. James Wesley Long, decorations chair, Mrs. Philip David Maness, ball chair, and Mrs. Paul Hayne Wilkes III, presentation chair.

Mrs. Bradley O’Neil Valentine is President of the Rose Hill Candlelight Society and Mrs. Taylor Lynn Gibbs is Vice-President. Mrs. Kevin Christopher Shropshire is Corresponding Secretary, Mrs. Ralph Eugene Thompson is Recording Secretary, and Mrs. Lewis Dustin Harmon is Treasurer.

Mrs. Valentine welcomed members, guests, and the following new members: Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richard Betenbaugh, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Roland Hopper, and Mr. and Mrs. Randall Winford Wright. Mr. Joseph Michael Connolly served as Master of Ceremonies.

Five young women were presented:

Corinna Mary Katherine Gibbs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lynn Gibbs, is a sophomore at Wofford College. She was presented by her father, Mr. Gibbs. Her escort was Mr. Austin Lane Palmer.

Riley Elizabeth Shropshire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Christopher Shropshire and Mr. and Mrs. James Curtis Eubanks, is a junior at the University of South Carolina-Upstate. She was presented by her father, Mr. Shropshire. Her escort was Mr. James Spencer Watford.

Abigail McCullough Valentine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley O’Neil Valentine, is a junior at Newberry College. She was presented by her father, Mr. Valentine. Her escort was Mr. Benjamin Loftis Stone.

Ashton Brooke Cody, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darren Blake Cody, is a junior at the University of South Carolina-Upstate. She was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Lindsey Cannon and presented by Mr. Cannon. Her escort was Mr. Matthew Creighton Ivey.

Kylie Morgen Gregory, daughter of Mr. David Earl Gregory and the late Kimberly Riddle Bailey, is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina-Union. She was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Dustin Harmon and presented by Mr. Harmon. Her escort was Mr. Anthony Douglas Esposito.

Two sons were presented at the ball:

William Haskins Balkum, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Gerard Balkum, is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina.

Benjamin Loftis Stone, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Kevin Morrow, is a freshman at Presbyterian College.

Corinna Mary Katherine Gibbs https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_mkgibbs-deb-8855-edit-bw-4×6.jpg Corinna Mary Katherine Gibbs Riley Elizabeth Shropshire https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_rshropshire-9965-edit-bw-4×6.jpg Riley Elizabeth Shropshire Abigail McCullough Valentine https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_avalentine-9915-edit-bw-4×6.jpg Abigail McCullough Valentine Ashton Brooke Cody https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_Ashton-Brooke-Cody.jpg Ashton Brooke Cody Kylie Morgen Gregory https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_kgregory-0053-edit-bw-4×6.jpg Kylie Morgen Gregory

At the Rose Hill Candlelight Society 2020 Ball