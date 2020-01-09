Libraries, athletic fields & $800,000

Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes filled and ready to be filled with books are an obvious sign of the transfer of the materials and operations of the USC Union Library from its current location in the Central Building to the Union County Carnegie Library. USC Union transferred its library to Carnegie in 2019 to free up the space then occupied by its library for classrooms and other facilities to accommodate its ongoing growth. Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes filled and ready to be filled with books are an obvious sign of the transfer of the materials and operations of the USC Union Library from its current location in the Central Building to the Union County Carnegie Library. USC Union transferred its library to Carnegie in 2019 to free up the space then occupied by its library for classrooms and other facilities to accommodate its ongoing growth. (Editor’s Note: This is the third of a series of stories looking back at the events of 2019 in Union County.)

UNION COUNTY — Some years can be defined as years of continuance while others can be defined as years of transition and still others as a mixture of both and it could be said that 2019 in Union County was all three kinds of years where some very important local institutions are concerned.

Libraries

The year began with the merging of the USC Union Library into the Union County Library, a merger that took place on the heels of a year of major — and ongoing — change and growth at Carnegie and equally major — and ongoing — changes and growth at USC Union.

2018 was a year of change and growth for the Union County Carnegie Library which reopened in September of that year following the completion of a $2 million renovation, restoration, modernization, and upgrade of its facilities at 300 East South Street, Union. The renovation of the library increased the space available not only for the services offered by the Carnegie Library itself, but for other organizations serving the people of Union County.

It was also a year of change and growth for USC Union which expanded its presence in downtown Union with the opening of 101 West Main Street Apartments which was developed to serve as housing for students; the opening of the USC Union Science and Nursing Building at 322 East Main Street which will house its nursing program; and the acquisition of the old Main Street post office building which will be renovated to serve as USC Union’s Fine Arts Building.

Not only were USC Union and the Union County Carnegie Library both growing, they were actually growing together, merging a service that both have previously provided separately into one facility and forming a unique institution in the process.

While the library building itself was closed during the renovation process, the Union County Carnegie Library continued to serve the people of Union County through satellite locations around the county. One of those satellite locations was USC Union which provided the Carnegie Library with space in its library in its Central Building for it to operate out of.

“We lived there,” Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine said about that arrangement. “They were generous enough to provide us with a home.”

As of the beginning of 2019 the Carnegie Library was returning that generosity by providing USC Union with a home for its library which was being transferred from the Central Building to what would be its new home at 300 South Street, Union.

The transfer was made possible by the renovation of the Carnegie Library Building which increased the amount space in the facility and opened up new opportunities for Carnegie to serve the community.

“One big change is that we represent USC Union as their library,” Drinkwine said about the changes that took place at the library in 2018 and continued to take place in 2019. “We’re part of a new consortium of academic libraries as a result. It means we provide library services to the students.

“We are in the process of transferring the (USC Union) library from its current location to here,” she said. “We hope to complete it by the end of June.”

In addition to providing the services to USC Union students and faculty that were previously provided them in the library in the Central Building, Drinkwine said Carnegie would also represent USC Union in the state consortium of academic libraries. She said that Carnegie was part of the state consortium of public libraries and would continue to do so while also being a member of the academic libraries consortium. Drinkwine said this would make Carnegie something unique in South Carolina.

“We will be the only public library in the state to also be representing academic library interests,” Drinkwine said.

Even though the transfer was still under way in January of 2019, Drinkwine said Carnegie had already hosted several classes from USC Union using the resources already transferred and has also hosted its first large student gathering.

The renovation, restoration, modernization, and upgrade of the Union County Carnegie Library that made it possible for USC Union to transfer its library there was also helping facilitate the upgrade and expansion of the services offered at the campus.

In a statement released in December 2018, USC Union Dean John Catalano described the agreement allowing USC Union to transfer its library to Carnegie as “a positive for the university, the library, and the community. It enables the University to expand services and hours in a beautiful location. It frees up space on campus for much needed classrooms and faculty offices. It provides the Carnegie with working capital. It allows the community to see that two government agencies can combine efforts in order to provide better service for all while cutting overall expenses.”

The press release stated that “the partnership benefits faculty, staff, students, and the community as a whole. Carnegie offers more resources, technology, computer usage, and much more. Their extended evening and Saturday hours will greatly benefit the students, especially during exam times.”

Once the USC Union library is emptied, the press release stated the more than 6,000 square which will be freed up will be put to a variety of uses reflecting the growth of USC Union including:

• A foreign language active learning lab

• Four large classrooms

• Three office spaces

• Additional storage.

Furthermore, the area “will be designated for humanities faculty, including foreign language, literature and philosophy.”

All of this would be accomplished without USC having to build a new building, something that would likely have not been possible had it not been for the growth of the Union County Carnegie Library and the cooperation between the two institutions. This cooperation is supporting the growth of both institutions and enhancing their ability to serve the community in new and diverse ways, especially in the case of Carnegie which not only made space available for USC Union but also other organizations that now have a home within its walls.

$800,000

Contrary to what some politicians will tell you in order to win an election, nothing is truly free, especially something that’s worth having like the USC Union School of Nursing and the education it provides and the benefits and opportunities that institution provides both its students and the community as a whole. That’s why in 2019 the Union County Healthcare Foundation parntered with the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education to support the School of Nursing by giving the commission $800,000 for the school.

In a press release issued in February of 2019, the Foundation’s Board of Directors stated that “since its inception in 1993, The Union County Healthcare Foundation, with the help of Union County, has raised several million dollars to help support the efforts of the Union Hospital District, which includes our hospital and Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, all while helping to provide high quality, cost-effective health care in Union County.”

The press release states that over the past 26 years, The Union County Healthcare Foundation has helped with the purchase of the following items, just to name a few:

Union Medical Center

• a Picture, Archiving & Communications System for the Radiology Department

• $1 million for the construction of the new Outpatient Surgery Center

• a down payment for the Union Transport van

• a down payment for a new ambulance for Union County EMS

• a fetal heart monitor for the OB Department

• private patient room renovations

• renovations to triage area in ER

• Cardiovascular Stress Testing System for Cardiopulmonary Services

Union County EMS

• STEMI Data Transfer System

• Rescue Truck

• $20,000 toward funding of an Ambulance

Around The Community

• Cardiac Rehabilitation and Treadmill equipment placed at Union’s YMCA, so patients don’t have to travel to Spartanburg for all their cardiac rehabilitation

• Car seats for Union Safe Kids in support of their program for car seat inspection & replacement

The press releases states that “the past several years have seen the landscape of health care in Union County change, and to adapt and continue to fulfill our mission, The Union County Healthcare Foundation Board has decided to grant all our assets, totaling approximately $800,000, to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education, for the express intent of supporting the USC Union School of Nursing.”

It states that “fundraising events such as Shag Night, golf tournaments, and the Christmas Gala will continue to be held, and the Foundation and the Nursing program will continue to depend on your support.”

The School Of Nursing

The USC Union School of Nursing is located in the “USC Union Science and Nursing Building” at 322 East Main Street, Union. USC Union is offering the nursing program through a partnership with USC Aiken which offers a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and will now be able to offer it through USC Union as well.

In dedicating the building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October of 2018, USC Union Dean John Catalano said that with the Science and Nursing Building, students majoring in Nursing will be able to take all four years of the program at USC Union and get their Bachelor of Science degree without actually setting foot on the USC Aiken campus. He said this is part of USC Union’s efforts to make use of technology to offer more educational opportunities to its students.

The high-tech nature education in the 21st century was further illustrated when Catalano said there will be a state-of-the-art virtual reality lab in the Science and Nursing Building. Catalano said the lab would be the first of its kind in South Carolina and was being designed and developed by a new member of the USC Union staff, Dr. David Hudson, who holds a Ph.D in Biology and taught for many years at the University of Miami. He said that the lab would enable students to do the lab work required for the study of chemistry, biology, anatomy, and physiology in virtual reality. This would include dissection which Catalano said would be as realistic as if the students were actually dissecting a real body.

While students will do their coursework at the Science and Nursing Building, Catalano said the clinical portion of their training will be at the Union Medical Center in Union and the Laurens-Clinton Hospital in Laurens. He said this is another sign of the cooperative effort involved in making the Science and Nursing Building a reality, an effort that he said will not only benefit USC Union and it students, but also the Union Medical Center and the Laurens-Clinton Hospital and the communities they serve.

Athletic Fields

The growth of USC Union has to be considered as a one of the most remarkable success stories in Union County in recent years and is a monument to the vision and faith of the group of local businessmen who worked together in the 1960s to get it established and their successors who have in the decades since have guided its transformation into an indispenable part of this community.

USC Union is located in downtown Union and its presence has grown there over the years, ongoing growth that, in 2019, expanded beyond the downtown area and beyond the City of Union to the Town of Jonesville.

At its May 2019 meeting, the Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously to waive the Union County School District’s “rights of first refusal” in order to allow the Town of Jonesville to transfer the A Street Baseball Field to USC Union.

Roughly six weeks later, at a special called meeting in June 2019, the trustees also voted unanimously to transfer the Jonesville High School Football Field to USC Union as well.

In addition to the transfer of the athletic fields, the board also voted unanimously to to transfer two district activity buses coming out of rotation to USC Union.

In a statement released following those last round of votes Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach said the transfers were part of the district’s commitment to continuing and strengthening its relationship with USC Union, a relationship that he said provides enormous benefits for the students of both institutions and the future of the larger community.

“Union County School District firmly believes that relationships are key in everything we do,” Roach said. “Our relationship with USC Union is a great relationship and one that we continually try to enhance. We realize, as a District, that the more we can support USC Union and the more they support Union County Schools the better our community and our County will be. That relationship between USC Union and Union County Schools not only benefits our students, but is a huge investment in the future of our County.

The board’s actions were welcomed by USC Union Dean John Catalano who praised the trustees and Roach for their generosity to USC Union, saying that it was a sign of the support the campus and its programs enjoy in the community.

“Each of these votes have been unanimous,” Catalano said Wednesday. “This just shows how this community is behind this campus.”

Catalano said that the fields and the activity buses will be used by the teams of USC Union’s athletic programs, with the fields being of enormous benefits to the teams that will be using them for practice and games.

“It will be as import to the soccer and baseball teams as City Field was to the Lady Bantams Softball Team,” Catalano said. “It gives them an identity, a place they can depend on, a place to show athletes and parents while recruiting.”

Catalano said the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will use the A Street Baseball Field for practice — which would begin in mid-August of that year — and play their home games there as well, both in the fall and in the spring. He said that USC Union would renovate the A Street Baseball Field to bring it up to NJCAA College Baseball standards.

In the case of the Jonesville High School Football Field, Catalano said that the Bantams Soccer and Lady Bantams Soccer teams would practice there and play their home games there.

“That’s going to be the home of the soccer teams, both men’s and women’s,” Catalano said. “They are going to practice there and play there. The men’s and women’s teams will start practice in mid-July for an early fall schedule.”

Catalano pointed out that he expects the location of USC Union’s baseball and soccer program in Jonesville will provide an economic boost for the town.

“They practice and play there, it brings in their families and friends and fans and the competition’s families, friends, and fans,” Catalano said. “They buy gas there, they buy food there and so it benefits the business community in Jonesville. I even envision some of the players renting apartments in the Jonesville area.”

The location of its baseball and soccer programs in Jonesville is another sign of the growth of USC Union has been undergoing and is continuing to undergo with the support of other Union County institutions. That growth includes, of course, the USC Union Science and Nursing Building that houses the School of Nursing and merger of the USC Union Library with the Carnegie Library. It also includes the planned renovation of the old Post Office building at 410 East Main Street to serve as the “USC Union Fine Arts Building”which will house a printing press room, gallery area, a kiln room, office space for two artists, studio space, and a large lecture room. The expansion downtown Union also includes the location of two electric car charging stations in the old Post Office parking lot.

All that growth, of course, is occurring in downtown Union, but with the location of its baseball and soccer programs in Joensville, that growth is expanding to include other areas of Union County as well, which Catalano said is in keeping with USC Union being a part the county and its constituent communities.

“It ties us to the community,” Catalano said. “You can’t think of USC Union without thinking of Union County and Union and Jonesville and Lockhart and Carlisle. We are part of these communities. We are the University of South Carolina, but we are also a community college, this community’s college.”

