Ornaments, plumbing & Friday the 13th

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about having Christmas ornaments and kittens, TV on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day dinner, patterns being set for the New Year, water problems, treasures at the armory, Memorial Angels, and Friday the 13th. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about having Christmas ornaments and kittens, TV on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day dinner, patterns being set for the New Year, water problems, treasures at the armory, Memorial Angels, and Friday the 13th.

Hope all of you had a wonderful Christmas and a wonderful start of the New Year 2020.

Christmas Ornaments

We enjoyed Christmas watching the kittens enjoying the Christmas tree and ornaments. They were all in the tree, and ornaments would fall on the floor to let them run them all over the floor, unless the dog got to them and then he would try to eat them, so I’d pick them up.

Oh, in the past I would have been crazy but we didn’t put any of our precious ornaments on (which will be put away forever). I bought the cheapest ornaments that Walmart had last year and the tree was super cheap, and last year I had it outside on the porch. This year we brought it in. Wednesday I bought the same ornaments for $1.87 a tube. So I’m ready for next year.

Now the dog was so excited that we had company that he wouldn’t let Chuck have any peace.

New Year’s

Chuck worked New Year’s Eve, so it was just Gina and I at home, watching TV. For the first year in awhile I didn’t watch Dick Clark’s party. I watched a Hallmark movie, and since they all end the same way, I turned the channel the last 5 minutes and watched the ball drop.

I didn’t even think of making a resolution, that can break in a few weeks. For dinner New Years Day, we had Spaghetti instead of Collards, Pork and Blackeyed Peas. Maybe I’ll just never be rich. But I hope to be happy. (Sometimes)

Patterns

I’ve always said that whatever you do on New Year’s Day, that patterns your life for the rest of the year. So up North, we spent part of our day with family, dinner and ballgames. And I would always clean, clean, clean. Hoping that would stay with me.

This year, I went to Walmart and Dollar Tree and shopped, shopped, shopped. Look out this year!!!

Water Problems

We had so much water pressure that it made our faucets in the bathtub start to leak. That was last Friday.

I had Jimmy turn my water off outside. I asked Chuck to buy parts to fix it. Well, then he didn’t feel good, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday. Work Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, on Thursday at 7 p.m., he came to start working on it.

How long did he think it was going to take for us to stink up the neighborhood when we couldn’t take a shower? Well, we did take sink baths. We turned our water on, but tried to turn the valves behind the shower off. But if we kept turning them on they acted like they were going to break.

After over three hours of plumbing we still had leaks behind the wall. So Friday he came back and did something to correct it. Cross our fingers. Chuck always has a way of putting me off until the last minute, then he finishes the job.

Friday The 13th?

Since this is January 3 on Friday, I’m thinking it could be Friday the 13th

Besides Chuck finally finishing my plumbing, my second customer got really sick while I was rolling her hair that I called for someone to come and get her, and so I sent her home with wet rolled hair. (She came back when she felt better.)

Then my 1:30 called me that she thought she was having a heart attack and was on the floor of her house waiting for the ambulance, and her son, who is a police officer in Chester, so I kept her on the phone until he showed up.

Then I booked two people at 4:15, while my 4 was under the dryer. It was just one of those days that I tried to keep my nerves still.

And the same person kept calling me and I counted 25 calls from her, with every thought she wanted to share. But when she called and I was cutting a 2 year-old that is always unhappy with getting a cut I had to hang up on her. I thought his cut was cute.

Memorial Angels

Don’t forget if you have a Memorial Angel on the fence,and you haven’t paid this year, they will not be up next year. They are up because having the parade was a week late. We were rushed at putting up the angels and didn’t take time to see who paid. If you paid for a new one and it wasn’t put up, you will not be billed next year for it. We didn’t have time to buy wood and cut them out. So sorry for that.

Armory Treasures

The armory building still has stuff in it for sale, they are hoping to have it emptied by the second week in January. You may still find a treasure there. Look for the gates to be unlocked, then you know that they’re there to sell.

Well, it’s time to say good night and call at 251-3883.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about having Christmas ornaments and kittens, TV on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day dinner, patterns being set for the New Year, water problems, treasures at the armory, Memorial Angels, and Friday the 13th. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_web1_Town-of-Lockhart.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about having Christmas ornaments and kittens, TV on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day dinner, patterns being set for the New Year, water problems, treasures at the armory, Memorial Angels, and Friday the 13th.

News Around Lockhart