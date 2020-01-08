Bring God’s message of hope and love to others

Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. 2 For by it the elders obtained a good report. 3 Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear. — Hebrews 11:1-3 (KJV) Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. 2 For by it the elders obtained a good report. 3 Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear. — Hebrews 11:1-3 (KJV)

Read Romans 8:12-17

In Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith, for all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ.

— Galatians 3:26-27 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us live in unity and serve you as we reach out to others and share with them your message of hope and love. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: My identity rests in God.