Carnegie Corner: A Look Ahead January 2020

Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Morgan Adams is Library Services Coordinator for the Union County Library System. Learn more about her in the accompanying Carnegie Corner. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Morgan Adams is Library Services Coordinator for the Union County Library System. Learn more about her in the accompanying Carnegie Corner. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This the calendar of events at the Union County Carnegie Library for the month of January. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This the calendar of events at the Union County Carnegie Library for the month of January. Photo by Firewater Photography It’s January 2020 and the Union County Carnegie Library is a busy place indeed with Tuesday Storytime, Little Makers Time, Make & Take Crafternoon, Tuesday Storytime Reading With A Ranger, Candy Challenge!, Inclusive Hour, and Union READS: New Year, New Books. Also keeping the library a busy place is it’s serving as a hub of employment information for Union County residents in partnership with SC Works Union and helping promote the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s Nutritional Navigation: A Grocery Store Tour at BILO Union. The library will also serve as the location of the Farm and Landowner Workshop sponsored by The RobinHood Group Union County Farm & Craft Market together with Rural Resource Coalition SC and the SC Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) at the beginning of February. Photo by Firewater Photography It’s January 2020 and the Union County Carnegie Library is a busy place indeed with Tuesday Storytime, Little Makers Time, Make & Take Crafternoon, Tuesday Storytime Reading With A Ranger, Candy Challenge!, Inclusive Hour, and Union READS: New Year, New Books. Also keeping the library a busy place is it’s serving as a hub of employment information for Union County residents in partnership with SC Works Union and helping promote the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s Nutritional Navigation: A Grocery Store Tour at BILO Union. The library will also serve as the location of the Farm and Landowner Workshop sponsored by The RobinHood Group Union County Farm & Craft Market together with Rural Resource Coalition SC and the SC Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) at the beginning of February.

Upcoming Events

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Tuesday Storytime | January 7-May 26 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Listen to music, read stories, make crafts, and have fun!

Ages 0-4

Little Makers Time | January 9 | 10-11 AM | Children’s Area, Library

If you enjoy storytime, join us for a New series where we encourage toddlers to explore their creativity throught STEM activities.

Ages 0-4

Make & Take Crafternoon | January 9 | 4-5 PM

Let’s get crafty! Join us for an afternoon each month.

Fun for all ages!

Tuesday Storytime Reading With A Ranger | January 14, February 11, March 10 | 10 AM

Enjoy storytime with Rangers from the South Carolina State Park Service.

Candy Challenge! | January 23 | 4-5 PM

Join us and have fun with candy! Each month our actvities will include a unique experiment, game or craft.

Inclusive Hour! | January 31 | 3-4 PM

Families with unique and special needs are invited to spend time at the library for a special after-hours event with snacks, crafts, games, and more! Come for fun and support.

Note: Please use the 2 downstairs entrances. One is handicapped accessible.

Holidays & Closings

The library will be closed Monday, January 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Union READS: New Year, New Books

Drop-off your gently used books at the Carnegie Library January 6-24

Bring your family and friends to the library on January 30 from 3-6 p.m. to enjoy hot cocoa and a book exchange and pick out new books to read in 2020!

Drop boxes are located at circulation desks.

SC Works Union

SC Works Union is proud to have joined together with the Union County Carnegie Library to form a hub of information the residents of Union County! Through this hub, the following resources are made available to the public at the library.

• WIN

WIN is a valuable tool for showing an employer what job skills and what soft skills your have.

SCWorks is an authorized site to administer the WIN Test. Please see one of our Workforce Specialists to learn more about practicing, dates, times and how to register to take this assessment.

• Money For Training?

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act may be able to assist you in enhancing your skills! See the Workforce Specialists to register for the next Information Session.

• Interviewing Skills

Sign up today for our workshop to learn more about closing the sale by improving your interviewing skills.

See a Workforce Specialist for Dates/Times.

• Basic Resume and Cover Letter

Does the thought of writing a resume make you break a sweat? Rest easy using your SCWOS Resume Builder, you can produce a professional resume just by answer question and filling in the blanks.

See a Workforce Specialist for Dates/Times.

• Registering to look for work

Don’t have an account with SC Works yet?

Need your username/password?

Stop by our center and let a Workforce Specialist get you started today!

• Intensive Resume

Have a Resume? Need a Resume?

Make an appointment to meet 1 on 1 with a Resume Professional to ensure your Resume is ready for today’s market!

Appointments are only on Tuesday, January 14 and 21, 2020.

See a Workforce Specialist for appointment times and to register.

• Winter is Here! Brush up on new skills!

SC Works Union is pleased to offer a new class for people that have little or no experience using computers. The session offers learning at your own pace and is available to everyone!

See one of our Workforce Specialists to register for this workshopt and dates/times.

Advance Registration and Appropriate Job Readiness is expected for all Workshop sessions.

• Date To Remember

SC Works Union will be closed on January 20.

• Equal Opportunity

SC Works is an equal opportunity employer/program.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilites.

TTY: Relay Service Dial 711.

• Follow Us

Follow SC Works Greater Upstate on Facebook and @SCWorksgup on Twitter for current Hiring Events, Job Postings, and Community Events.

Nutritional Navigation

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will sponsor Nutritional Navigation: A Grocery Store Tour at BILO Union, 320 Duncan Bypass, Union, on Tuesday, January 28, at 7 p.m.

Join Registered Dietitian Kerri Stewart, RD, LD for a free and interactive tour of BILO. She will share what to look for on a food label, healthy cooking tips and recipes, and how to eat better on a budget. Here is your first tip: never visit the store on an empty stomach!

Space is limited to eight per tour so spots must reserved in advance either online or by phone.

Please call the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center with questions at 864-560-4472.

Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com under Events.

Farm And Landowner Workshop

Money Available. Have Needs On Your Land? Start and grow an agricultural business. Up to $450,000 for landowners and farmers.

Those will be the subjects discussed during a Farm and Landowner Workshop hosted by The RobinHood Group Union County Farm & Craft Market together with Rural Resource Coalition SC and the SC Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) on Tuesday, February 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Union County Carnegie Library.

The Workshop will give those in attendance the opportunity to learn about USDA-NRCS funding programs available to enhance their land, start an agricutlural business, and conservation planning.

The Workshop will cover:

• Eligibility

• Funding available

• Projects supported, reseeding, seasonal high tunnels, irrigation, fencing, livestock systems, and more

• Application Process and Implementation

• Rural Economic Development Challenges & Opportunities

And learn more about Clemson’s New & Beginning Farmer Program and Agribusiness Services too!

A light dinner will be provided.

Space is limited to please RSVP to SCACED: 843-579-9855 or [email protected]

Meet Our Team!

Morgan Adams, Library Services Coordinator, Union County Library System

• Hogwarts House?

Ravenclaw!

• Where are you from?

I’m from Massachusetts.

• What do you love about your job?

I love providing reference services. It’s a definite highlight of my day when I can find/recommend a book, and I think you can learn a lot about people by the types of books that they read. I especially love when a patron wants to talk about something that they’ve read (whether I recommended it or not). As the Library Services Coordinator, I also catalogue all of the new materials, which I love but my TBR list probably isn’t as thankful for.

• What do you want to tell everyone that they might not know about the Library?

We are in a consortium with twenty other libraries in the area, so if we don’t have what you are looking for on our shelves, chances are another library close to us does, and we’ll order it for you. If no one has it we’ll do our best to get our own copy.

• When you aren’t working at the Library, what are you doing?

Chances are I am at home reading or working on a new cross stitch project. I love to travel and every year I try to go somewhere I haven’t been (in 2019 I went to Seattle, WA), so I might be planning my next trip or daydreaming about the places that I want to visit.

• What do you love about your community? (Other than the Library!)

Quite a few of the library staff (me included) aren’t from Union, but I think we’ve been really accepted and welcomed as part of the community. Everyone has been so nice and it’s made Union a really comfortable place to be.

• Favorite book you’ve recently read or movie/TV show you’ve watched?

My favorite recent read is The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman. I also just started to read The Witcher books by Andrzej Sapkowski so that I can watch the Netflix series, and they are pretty great. Some of my favorite current tv shows are Good Omens (the book version of this by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman is in my top 10 favorite books of all time! Definitely check it out!), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and old episodes of Kitchen Nightmares.

• Ask Me About…

History… WWII, British, Egyptian. Whatever, let’s talk about it!

Antiquities… My BA is in Anthropology and as a student, I took part in archaeological digs in Belize and Poland. So I’m super interested in any new discoveries that have been made or anything that gives us a glimpse into the past.

Graphic Novels… Mostly DC (Batman is my fav!), but really I read a bit of everything.

• We have to ask… favorite food?

Pot roast.