Having faith and making resolutions

As we enter the new year we tend to view it as a clean slate filled with optimism. Its exciting to think things will be different because we are “declaring” it so. We have the best of intentions as we view the old year in hindsight and look to the new one with hope. Problems then begin to surface as our energy and determination start to fade away. Just because we fall short in doing what we planned, doesn’t mean that we were not sincere in wanting change, however, our testimony and the life we live are based on what we do — not what we say.

Peter’s denial is among the most well known passages of scripture. While Peter may have denied after he said he would never do that, he did go on to live out the rest of his life as a faithful follower and proclaimer of Jesus Christ. All of the disciples responded the same as Peter and a few hours later they were all scattered, but Peter is recorded as blatantly denying, even though he said he would die with Jesus.

Matthew 26:31 Then saith Jesus unto them, All ye shall be offended because of me this night: for it is written, I will smite the shepherd, and the sheep of the flock shall be scattered abroad. 32 But after I am risen again, I will go before you into Galilee. 33 Peter answered and said unto him, Though all men shall be offended because of thee, yet will I never be offended. 34 Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, That this night, before the cock crow, thou shalt deny me thrice. 35 Peter said unto him, Though I should die with thee, yet will I not deny thee. Likewise also said all the disciples.

Let me say that no matter what we have done or said — God’s grace provides forgiveness. But we must be careful of our comments and actions if we hope to be a witness for Christ. It is easy to praise God when we’re up on the mountain top, just as it is easy to make resolutions in the midst of celebration with hope of fresh beginnings as we face a new year. In reality, faithfulness to Christ is truly proclaimed when we face trials or persecution.

We must be careful not to think God has abandoned us when we face bleak situations. This is when we have the greatest opportunity to share our testimony and bring encouragement to others who may facing similar situations. The disciples feared that Jesus’ death meant He was gone forever, but after His resurrection they understood He did not come to set up an earthly kingdom, rather He provided the way for Salvation to all and allowed the Comforter to come live and reign in us!

We don’t give up on resolutions without reason, we give up because of difficulty and trials. The same is true when it comes to our faith, it is when we are tested that our actions show our true feelings in the way we respond. In the new year ahead we need to be aware of how our intentions line up with the way we actually live our lives.

I pray, “Father, let me be ever mindful of my speech and influence in this world. Let my my life reflect Your love and teaching. Help me spread encouragement and comfort to all those around me, in Jesus name I pray.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Rev.-Cathcart.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.