Thank God for His love and faithfulness

Charles Warner | The Union Times This time more than 2,000 years ago, the Lord Jesus Christ was a baby, being cared for, bathed, fed, and held by His mother Mary as His earthly father Joseph worked to provide for their family. In other words, Christ was living life as a regular human being, experiencing what all babies who are blessed to be born to loving and caring parents experience. Things have changed a great deal since those days, but the great truth remains the same as it was then: babies are truly blessed when they are born to mothers and fathers who, out of love, do everything they can to care for their children and give them the best start possible in life. When He chose Mary to give birth to His Son, and when He, through His angelic messenger, convinced Joseph to take Mary as his wife and to raise the child she was carrying as his own, God chose well indeed and because of this Jesus, at the beginning of His earthly life, a time when He was as helpless and needy as any other baby, was blessed indeed. Jesus became one of us, and, in Mary and Joseph, had parents who, by their devotion to Him, set an example for all parents to follow, not only as parents but as servants of God. Jesus was unique, there never was before, nor ever will be again, a child like Him, a birth like His, a life like His, nor, for that matter, a death — and its aftermath — like His. In the course of doing that, however, Christ became like the rest of us, and that includes being a helpless baby who, in His case — but, sadly, not in the case of all babies — was born to parents who loved Him and loved God enough to be the parents all parents should be and the servants of God that all of humanity should be.

Read Lamentations 3:19-26

[The Lord’s compassions] are new every morning; great is [God’s] faithfulness.

— Lamentations 3:23 (NIV)

PRAYER: Beloved God, thank you for your love and faithfulness. Help us always to cling to you, both during struggles and each day of our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God’s love and faithfulness enable me to live with hope.

