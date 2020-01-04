Six openings and one closing

Charles Warner | The Union Times Customers check out the merchandise at “Embroidery By Karen” which had its formal opening in February with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. The store, which is located at 506A South Duncan Bypass, Union, offers embroidering services and carries a variety of children’s and women’s clothing and gift items. Charles Warner | The Union Times Customers check out the merchandise at “Embroidery By Karen” which had its formal opening in February with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. The store, which is located at 506A South Duncan Bypass, Union, offers embroidering services and carries a variety of children’s and women’s clothing and gift items. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” offers its customers their choice of pizzas and even the opportunity to suggest other types of pizza to be offered. The restaurant moved from its former location in the old Taco Bell building on the Duncan Bypass to the West Towne Shopping Plaza in January. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” offers its customers their choice of pizzas and even the opportunity to suggest other types of pizza to be offered. The restaurant moved from its former location in the old Taco Bell building on the Duncan Bypass to the West Towne Shopping Plaza in January. Charles Warner | The Union Times This drop down secretary made in England around 1830 is one of the many high end antiques and authentic reproductions for sale at Antiques on Main at 113 West Main Street, Union. The store’s opening was formally celebrated April 25, 2019, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Antiques on Main is owned and operated by Dan O’Shields. Charles Warner | The Union Times This drop down secretary made in England around 1830 is one of the many high end antiques and authentic reproductions for sale at Antiques on Main at 113 West Main Street, Union. The store’s opening was formally celebrated April 25, 2019, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Antiques on Main is owned and operated by Dan O’Shields. Charles Warner | The Union Times The display cases and shelves at Vapor Warehouse are filled with vape-related and CVD products. The store, which is owned by Lacey and Scott Davis, relocated from West Towne Plaza to 318 Old Buffalo, Road, Union in 2019. The relocation of the store was celebrated Thursday, May 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Charles Warner | The Union Times The display cases and shelves at Vapor Warehouse are filled with vape-related and CVD products. The store, which is owned by Lacey and Scott Davis, relocated from West Towne Plaza to 318 Old Buffalo, Road, Union in 2019. The relocation of the store was celebrated Thursday, May 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Charles Warner | The Union Times Located at 221 South Gadberry Street, in downtown Union, “Bombshell Hair Salon & Spa” and “Fine And Dandy Boutique” held their official opening Saturday, August 24, 2019. Charles Warner | The Union Times Located at 221 South Gadberry Street, in downtown Union, “Bombshell Hair Salon & Spa” and “Fine And Dandy Boutique” held their official opening Saturday, August 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Lawana Moss Jacelyn Head, 8, stands with the sign for the Cotton Barn Boutique women’s clothing and accessories store. The store, which is located at 102 West Main Street, is owned by Lawana Moss who is a friend of Jacelyn’s mother, Melissa Head. Moss said that when she was trying to come up with a name for the store she talked to her friend about it and Jacelyn heard the conversation and recommended it be called the Cotton Barn Boutique. The rest, as they say, is history. Photo courtesy of Lawana Moss Jacelyn Head, 8, stands with the sign for the Cotton Barn Boutique women’s clothing and accessories store. The store, which is located at 102 West Main Street, is owned by Lawana Moss who is a friend of Jacelyn’s mother, Melissa Head. Moss said that when she was trying to come up with a name for the store she talked to her friend about it and Jacelyn heard the conversation and recommended it be called the Cotton Barn Boutique. The rest, as they say, is history. Charles Warner | The Union Times Just a year after it opened the Label Shopper in Union went out of business at the end of 2019 due to what store management said was a lack of customer support that has caused sales to decline since February. Charles Warner | The Union Times Just a year after it opened the Label Shopper in Union went out of business at the end of 2019 due to what store management said was a lack of customer support that has caused sales to decline since February.

(Editor’s Note: This is the second of a series of stories looking back at the events of 2019 in Union County.)

UNION COUNTY — The Union County econonmy has been compared to a three-legged stool with each leg representing a different major sector of that economy that as, the legs of an actual stool do, supports it. The legs/sectors of the Union County economy are the industrial sector, the retail/service sector, and the tourism sector. In 2019, there were new additions to — and, sadly, one subtraction from — the retail/service sector of Union County’s economy.

New Location

Many small businesses start out in the home of their founder/owner, but over the course of time outgrow their location and have to be relocated to a larger facility and that was the case with “Embroidery By Karen” in 2019.

Founded and operated by owner Karen Finch who started it in her home, Embroidery By Karen had, over the course of the next 10 years not only outgrown Finch’s home, but also the space it had operated out of at another local business, Timeless Treasures. By 2019 more space was needed to accommodate the growth her business had experienced and Finch found that space in the old Bishop TV shop at 506A South Duncan Bypass, Union.

Embroidery By Karen had its formal opening on Thursday, February 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew the participation of City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell who welcomed Finch to both the business community and the chamber.

“We’re delighted to have her as a part of the business community in Union,” Trammell said. “We’re even more excited to have her as a chamber member. We look forward to supporting her and her business.”

For his part, Thompson welcomed the opening of Embroidery By Karen, both on behalf of the city and on his own behalf as a consumer.

“I think it is great she is opening her business, it just goes to show how small business is the thread of the economy,” Thompson said. “We welcome every new small business we can get.

“For myself, I think it is wonderful to have an embroidery business here in Union. I have a number of things I want to have embroidered and until now I had to go to Spartanburg. Now, I have a place here in Union close to my home and I will be doing plenty of business there.”

Finch described Embroidery By Karen as “an embroidery store and we carry blanks for embroidery and we are a gift store. We carry Charles River apparel; Stephan Joseph gifts such as backpacks, children’s clothing, placemats, and any other gift ware for children’s parties; and we also have diaper bags, gifts for baby showers. We specialize in doing children’s birthday shirts. We carry ladies dresses and tunics along with boots and sandals. We’ve got jewelry, all types of duffel bags, and right now we have sports bags for all sports. We carry the line of Glory Haus.”

At the time of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Embroidery By Karen was getting ready for Easter with having in stock what Finch described as “ Easter baskets galore which can be monogrammed.”

In addition, the store supplies uniforms for the Union Christian Day School.

Even though it was at a new and larger location, Embroidery By Karen is still in a very important way a very home-like or, perhaps more accurately, family-based operation as it is operated by Finch and her daughter, Shannon, as well as lots of friends who Finch said “come in and help us and we’re grateful for them.”

Looking back over the success she has enjoyed with her business, Finch thanked the one who has made it all possible.

“God has truly blessed our business and we give all the praise to him,” Finch said.

Relocation

Sometimes a family-owned business will start out in the former site of another business and then, in an effort to accommodate — and attract — customers, move to another, larger location, and that was the case for Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet in 2019.

When it opened several year earlier, Michelangelo’s Pizza was located in the old Taco Bell building on the Duncan Bypass, but beginning Tuesday, January 1, 2019, it was located at 441 North Bypass, Union, in the West Towne Shopping Plaza, a move owner Sean McNamara said was made to enable his family’s business to grow by giving it more room to serve more customers.

Furthermore, McNamara pointed out that with its recent purchase by TVA Construction, more businesses were locating and/or growing in the West Towne Plaza including Goodwill which would soon begin operations there and the already present La Fogata which was expanding. He said this would mean more potential customers for Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet and he said he and his family were glad “to have neighbors because more traffic brings more business.”

The change of location was accompanied by a change of name from Michelangelo’s Pizza to Michelanglo’s Pizza Buffet, a change that reflected the changes in the McNamaras were doing business. McNamara said they would be focusing on the buffet aspect of the business which would feature a huge salad bar, a variety of pizzas, wings, and pasta.

In addition the McNamaras added “The Creamery” which featured “Hershey’s Ice Cream” and were serving up sundaes, shakes, and splits as well as hand-dipped cones, the ice creams priced separately from the pizza buffet items. There was also a refrigerator with bottled soft drinks for sale and there were video and other games for the children.

An Example For Others

Profit is, of course, the main reason to open a business because without profit a business will not stay open long, but even so, there are other reasons to open a business, among them setting an example for others, and that’s why “Antiques On Main” opened its doors in April of 2019.

Located at 113 West Main Street in downtown Union, Antiques On Main is owned by Dan O’Shields who, during the Thursday, April 25, ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening his store, described it as “real work of love,” adding that “I wanted it to be an example of what can be done here in Union.”

To set that example, O’Shields purchase the then-vacant store building at 113 West Main Street and renovated it and opened a store that enabled him to pursue an interest of his.

“This is an opportunity for somebody to buy a building in downtown Union and open a business,” O’Shields said. “Antiques are what interested me.”

The renovation of the building to serve as his antiques store involved making what was old new and installing a new floor because the old one could not be salvaged as planned.

“I wanted to save the floor because it looked like it was heart pine which you really can’t get anymore,” O’Shields said. “It had tile all over the floor, ugly tile, and the flooring had bad spots. Some had already been changed (such as) where the chimney had been the hole in the floor had been filled in with oak.”

Unable to save the old floor, O’Shields put in a new one and made other improvements which have made the building a lovely facility made even more lovely by the antiques and reproductions that are on display and for sale.

“There are two different types: old antiques and authentic reproductions,” O’Shield said of his store’s merchandise. “I want to keep it at high end antiques and reproductions.”

Some of the notable items among the inventory at Antiques on Main at the time of its opening were:

• A tilt top antique tea table which O’Shields describes as an English piece made around 1750.

• A silver chest that O’Shields said is an authentic reproduction.

• A drop drown secretary which O’Shields said is also an English piece made around 1830.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening Antiques on Main was sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director Jami Trammell spoke said during the ceremony that the store “is special because it is in the heart of Union. Every downtown needs an antique shop. We expect Dan and his family to have many years of success here.”

While the primary goal of any business is to turn a profit, O’Shields said he hopes Antiques on Main can help revitalize Main Street.

“I want to show people they can take a Main Street building and renovate it and bring it back to the way it used to be,” O’Shields said.

A Bigger Parking Lot

There’s song that goes something to the effect that if it wasn’t for trucks there’d be no truck drivers and a similar thing could be said about a business’ parking lot because if a business doesn’t have sufficient parking space there’s be no place for cars to park and no cars means no customers.

The need for sufficient parking is why “Vapor Warehouse” moved from West Towne Plaza to 318 Old Buffalo Road in May of 2019.

While both locations are in Union, the decision to move was made by owners Lacey and Scott Davis in order to make it easier for the store’s clientele to patronize it, especially where parking is concerned. “We were looking for something we could have our own space in,” Mrs. Davis said after the City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cut the ribbon to formally open Vapor Warehouse at its new location. “In the bigger parking lot (at West Towne Plaza) customers ended up having to walk a long distance. We have an older clientele and so we were trying to make it more customer-friendly. This just worked out for us.”

Vapor Warehouse relocated recently from West Towne Plaza to 318 Old Buffalo Road. Both locations are in Union. The store, which is owned by Lacey and Scott Davis, sells electronic cigarettes.

The store sells electronic cigarettes and Mrs. Davis said that everything for sale at the store “is vape-related except for the CVD products. Basically, everything we do here helps people quit smoking.”

The Davises decision to relocate Vapor Warehouse to better service the store’s clientele was welcomed by Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell who hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Trammell pointed out that the couple has been doing business in Union County for some time and praised their support of the community as well as their customers.

“They are an existing business, they’ve been in business for five years, this is just a new location,” Trammell said. “Mr. Davis also owns Davis Custom Cabinet & Countertops, it’s been in business 18 years. We hope this is their forever home. We are also happy to have them as Chamber members and investing in our community.”

For his part, Thompson praised the Davises for their decision to keep their store in Union and also pointed out the important role small businesses like Vapor Warehouse play in the communities they serve.

“We always welcome business, we’re happy this business has been here in Union for a number of years and they decided to relocate, but they decided to relocate to a new location in Union,” Thompson said. “It just proves that small businesses is the fabric that holds this country together.”

Three In One

In August, the City of Union got its newest business, or, to put it more accurately, a business that was actually three businesses in one that provided its clientele with a one-stop shop for clothing and beauty services.

“Bombshell Hair Salon & Spa” and “Fine And Dandy Boutique” officially opened their doors at 221 South Gadberry Street, Union, on Saturday, August 24.

While sharing the same location, the salon, spa, and boutique are three separate but interrelated businesses offering patrons the opportunity to shop for clothing, get their hair done, and have a facial all in one place.

Amy Garner is the owner/operator of Fine and Dandy Boutique which she said would be carrying women’s clothing including plus sizes, shoes, and jewelry.

The salon portion of Bombshell Hair Salon & Spa was to be operated by owner Katie Ford who Garner said will provide hair cutting and styling, and coloring and highlights as well as eyebrow waxing.

The spa portion would be operated by owner Jenna Vaughan who Garner said will provide facials and skin treatment as well as body waxing.

In other words, starting Saturday, August 24, 221 South Gadberry Street, Union, was the place to go to get your hair done, have a facial, waxings, and shop for clothes, shoes, and jewelry all in the same place.

Now that’s what you call service.

Down Home

The holidays can be a good time to open a new business and that was the case for the “Cotton Barn Boutique” which opened its doors at the beginning of the 2019 holiday season.

Owned and operated by businesswoman Lawana Moss, Cotton Barn Boutique is located at 102 West Main Street, Union, but was originally know as “Hair & Moore’s Boutique” and located at 213 East Main Street, but Moss decided to have her boutique as a separate business and so relocated it to its current location and began to fix it up to give it a unique but familiar look.

With the assistance of Leigh Anne Arthur with Rusty Nail, Moss was able create a store done in a style that takes you down home on the farm with walls decorated with farming tools and other reminders of the agrarian roots of Union County while also serving as an inviting showcase for the store’s inventory of colorful and fashionable women’s clothing and accessories.

The store still lacked a name, however, despite the best efforts of her and her friend Melissa Head who tried all summer to come up with one. Fortunately, her friend’s daughter came to the rescue.

“Her daughter, who is actually eight years old came up with the name,” Moss said. “Her name is Jacelyn Head and she said ‘What about Cotton Barn Boutique’ and we loved it.”

So Cotton Barn Boutique it is and the store opened its doors at the beginning of November, drawing a large turnout of shoppers who took advantage of the opportunity to shop at Union’s newest women’s clothing boutique and add to their wardrobes.

“We have clothing for women, jewelry, shoes, and purses,” Moss said. “We have A&M Candles. We have jeans, leggings, regular and plus size clothing. We have Carolina and Clemson apparel.”

Cotton Barn Boutique is a family-run store as most of its employees are members of Moss’ family, a fact that adds to the warm, down home atmosphere provided by its decor.

The store had its formal opening on Saturday, December 7, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during which City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson said “e want to thank them for opening up their shop on Main Street. This is a lovely place to shop. It is always good to have a number of stores offering a variety of items. This is a plus for downtown Union.”

Lack Of Customer Support

When it opened its first store in South Carolina in Union in the old Western Auto building in the Union Square Shopping Center in August 2018, Label Shopper, a company that specializes in the sale of high quality clothes and accessories at dramatically reduced prices, got off to a great start.

A little more than a year later, the store closed its doors in Union for the last time near the end of December.

What happened? Why did Label Shopper, a sister company to Peter Harris Clothes, both of which have stores throughout the Midwest and Northeast and looking to expand into South Carolina, decide to close their first store in this state?

The answer is a simple one: declining sales due to a lack of customer support.

“We’re going out of business due to sales not being what they need to be,” Store Manager Jada Rice said Monday, October 7. “When we first opened we did so good and that is the expectations they had us at. We were making a lot each week through February and then it started to slow down and it slowed down a lot and it never picked back up.”

Rice said the sales declined and never recovered because of a lack of customer support for the store, support that she said the store was never able to retain and, later, regain despite its efforts to meet customer requests and demands.

“People just weren’t supporting us,” Rice said. “We had people telling us they didn’t know we were here. They suggested we put a sign on the side of the building so we did. It didn’t help.”

Another attempt by the store to meet customer demands concerned children’s clothing.

“We started off not selling kids’ clothes because none of the Label Shoppers sold kids’ clothes,” Rice said. “I constantly asked them (the company) for kids’ clothes, begged them for kids’ clothes because a lot of customers were complaining about us not having them.

“We finally got them in August, but they didn’t sell as much as I thought they would,” she said. “They kept them here up until last week.”

Another customer complaint was that the store didn’t have any buggies, but while she was able to get children’s clothes as demanded by customers, Rice said she was not able to get the demanded buggies.

“That was out of our control, but we offered assistance to help them (the customers) lay their items down so they didn’t have to hold them,” Rice said.

While it was located in Union, Rice said that many of the store’s customers actually came from outside Union County.

“A lot of our customers came from Gaffney and Chester and Spartanburg,” Rice said.

While lack of customer support is bringing about its demise, Rice said that since it was announced that the store was closing — and that all merchandise was 25 percent off — there has been an increase in the number of customers shopping there. She said that had the increased level of customer support now occurring have been the case during the past eight months Label Shopper’s first South Carolina store would not be on the verge of closing its doors forever.

“It amazes me how many people we’ve had in since we announced we are closing,” Rice said. “Now our numbers are back up where they were when we first opened and I feel as though if we’d had that support all along we would not be going out of business.”

