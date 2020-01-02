‘A Seat at the Table’ through February

SPARTANBURG — Four guest artists will explore the complex nature of chairs in the exhibition A Seat at the Table: The Chair as Aesthetic and Social Construct at Artists Collective | Spartanburg in January and February 2020.

The exhibit of about 40 pieces of art will be housed in the facility’s newly renamed and largest gallery—“The Solomon Gallery.” It will open Tuesday, Jan. 7, and will close Saturday, Feb. 29. It will feature the work of Janet Kozachek, Janet Orselli, Lee Malerich, and Nathaniel Wallace. The public may view the 2-D and 3-D art at no charge Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit’s reception will be Thursday, Jan. 16, 5-9 p.m., during the city’s monthly ArtWalk.

In the proposal the artists presented to the Collective, they said: “The chair, in all its various permutations, serves as a poignant symbol of the human condition. It can invite the guest into the fold of company. The chair can validate a person’s sense of community belonging, as the expression ‘having a seat at the table’ implies. Yet, the chair constrains as well, with its subtle imperative not to rise but to ‘stay seated.’ A chair can even frighten or intimidate as a possible item to be bound to. An empty chair can serve as a reminder of solitude and loss in its haunting vacancy. This four-person exhibition presents the chair as an object that transcends its utilitarian function as a seat in order to serve as an impetus to conversations about inclusions, constraints, place, and time. Janet Kozachek, Janet Orselli, Lee Malerich, and Nathaniel Wallace, use their artistic visions and technical skills to bring to life their own personal interpretations of this common object along with its philosophical and ethical significance.”

“This will be a multi-layer exhibit,” Collective Chair Beth Regula said. “There is a great deal of depth and understanding at the foundation of this exhibit. And, yet, it will be very accessible to even the most casual patrons. Some of the chairs will stretch the imagination, some are humorous, and others are deeply personal and thought provoking. The artists put a great deal of care and planning into this thematic exhibition. I believe people will be very surprised to see how a single simple concept as ‘a chair’ can have so many different perspectives.”

These artists are not members of Artists Collective | Spartanburg, but rather guest artists presenting a thematic exhibition. All of the work will be for sale and will range in price from about $300 to $4000.

Kozachek is an internationally trained and exhibited artist. “Art is often that one grounding thing in a world of perpetual change that has come frequently and dramatically to me,” she said. She holds a master’s degree in Fine Arts in painting and drawing from Parsons School of Design in New York and a certificate of graduate study from the Central Academy of Fine Art in Beijing. In addition to her painting, Kozachek is a well-known mosaic artist and was the Founding President of the Society of American Mosaic Artists.

Her work is in a number of museums and private collections, and she is the recipient of the Category Award in Drawing from Artfields (2018), a Puffin Foundation Award, National Endowment for the Arts awards, a Heritage Foundation Award, and a Humanities Council Award. She has published several articles, essays, and poetry. Her chapbook, My Women, My Monsters, was scheduled to be published in autumn 2019. She resides in Orangeburg, SC.

Malerich has been making art for more than 50 years.

“My current work is created from parts of damaged chairs. They are reconfigured and most of the time retain their identity as a chair because the viewer can see recognizable chair parts. The work is topical in political terms and represents the notion of a person somewhat rattled but still standing through our chaotic present,” she said. She has been awarded three South Carolina Fellowships in Craft, and a Regional National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for her narrative embroideries commenting on personal life events. These included events referring to the status of women and personal healing from cancer.

Six years ago, Malerich began working in wood and reclaimed waste, but the work still examines women and their lives within the national #MeToo discussion. Malerich is from the Midwest and came to South Carolina as a professor of art at Columbia College.

Orselli is a multi-disciplinary artist who creates assembled sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations.

“Chairs, like most everyday objects, carry many associations — much baggage! They are personal, unique, and have very human attributes — arms, legs, seats, backs. They are substitutes for the figure that speak of a human presence or absence. I choose old, worn and broken chairs perhaps because they have a certain character; they seem somehow vulnerable and have come in such close contact with us in the most intimate of places,” she said.

She holds a master’s degree in Fine Arts from Clemson University and has been chosen for artist residencies at Anderson Ranch, CO; Spring Island, SC; and Kaiserslautern, Germany. Orselli has received three Regional Artist Project Grants from the North Carolina Arts Council and was awarded a national Pollock-Krasner Foundation Fellowship in 2005. She has had more than a dozen solo exhibitions, including O.K. Harris Works of Art in New York City and the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston, SC. Her work is featured in the book, One Hundred Southern Artists.

Orselli was the fall 2018 Artist-in-Residence at 701 Center for Contemporary Art in Columbia, SC, where she completed work for a solo exhibition in 2019.

Wallace is a native of Charleston, SC, and a graduate of the College of Charleston and Rutgers University. “Upon my return to South Carolina, and moving on to medium-format, I discovered that rural areas in central South Carolina offered countless photographic opportunities. Long an agricultural hub, this region features old houses, barns, sheds, and shacks of all sizes. In many cases, despite the causal origins of many of the structures just mentioned, the skilled workmanship is obvious,” he said. He currently teaches English at South Carolina State University.

He has also taught and/or conducted research in Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway. His work has been assisted by grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Camargo Foundation, and the Fulbright Scholar Program. He has exhibited, as well as published, his photography in addition to interpretive discussions of literature and visual art. Wallace is the author of Scanning the Hypnoglyph: Sleep in Modernist and Postmodern Representation.

Artists Collective | Spartanburg is the new name for the recently rebranded West Main Artists Co-op. However, it is still a membership-based nonprofit, and one of the leading arts agencies in Upstate South Carolina. It is housed in a three-story church building on West Main Street, near downtown Spartanburg. Currently, it has about 50 members (mostly visual artists but a few performing artists), and about 30 of them have studio space in the facility. Most months, the Collective has three new exhibits, featuring its members and guest artists. The facility has three galleries, a pottery studio, a printery, two performance stages, and the largest collection of for-sale and locally made art in the city and county. For more info, please visit online: WestMainArtists.org.

This story courtesy of Artists Collective | Spartanburg.