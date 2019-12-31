‘In the Dark of the Night’ Jan. 25

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “In the Dark of the Night” on Saturday, January 25. It will be a twilight hike along Rose Hill’s half-mile nature trail that will provide participants with an idea of what nightlife was like in the 1800s. Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “In the Dark of the Night” on Saturday, January 25. It will be a twilight hike along Rose Hill’s half-mile nature trail that will provide participants with an idea of what nightlife was like in the 1800s.

UNION — Participate in Rose Hill Plantation park program, “In the Dark of the Night” on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and experience the plantation grounds in the twilight hours

Surrounded by forest, with only the stars above you, come out to Rose Hill Plantation and join us for a twilight hike along Rose Hill’s half-mile nature trail and see what nightlife was like in the 1800s. Gaze at the sky as you learn about the constellations and how enslaved individuals used the stars to navigate their way to freedom. Weather permitting, please join the Midlands Astronomy Club as they let visitors use telescopes to view planets and stars.

The night begins at 6 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with hiking boots or sneakers. Bring a flashlight (preferably red light), binoculars, bug spray, a blanket and/or chair and a mug for a complimentary beverage. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven.

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by August 6. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected]

Cost is $10 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Groups of 15 or more must call to schedule a special tour. Group tours are usually conducted in the morning. Tours for the general public are offered: (summer schedule) April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.; (winter schedule) November-March, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Rd., 8 miles south of Union, SC.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

At Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

