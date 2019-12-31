‘Military Career Day’ at UCHS

Image courtesy of Union County High School The Union County High School JROTC and Guidance Department will present “Military Career Day” in the UCHS Gymnasium at 1163 Lakeside Drive, Union, on Monday, January 13, from 8-11 a.m. Representatives of the US Department of Defense, United States Army, United States Navy, United States Marine Corps, United States Air Force, and United States Coast Guard will be present to meet with those interested in careers in the military. Point of Contact is Chief Warrant Officer 4 Curtis Martin who can be reached at 864-429-1759, Ext. 503 or Image courtesy of Union County High School The Union County High School JROTC and Guidance Department will present “Military Career Day” in the UCHS Gymnasium at 1163 Lakeside Drive, Union, on Monday, January 13, from 8-11 a.m. Representatives of the US Department of Defense, United States Army, United States Navy, United States Marine Corps, United States Air Force, and United States Coast Guard will be present to meet with those interested in careers in the military. Point of Contact is Chief Warrant Officer 4 Curtis Martin who can be reached at 864-429-1759, Ext. 503 or [email protected]

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, January 2 at the USC Union Gazebo.

Welcome the New Year praising God together for His Grace that brought us through 2019 and asking His Grace to guide and keep us throughout 2020.

Prayer is one of the greatest privileges God has given us, and there is a special blessing in coming together in prayer with others of His people. May we all be more faithful in prayer in 2020.

Come and join in this community prayer on Thursday. We will give thanks to God for all His Blessings. We will pray for our community, our state, our country, and for the world. And we will pray for the strengthening of the Church and its witness to the lost who need the Savior Whose Birth we have just celebrated.

If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take time in the day to join in these prayers.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, January 7, at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

David Weir of Palmetto Bee will speak about spring build up.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

FOL January Book Sale

The Friends Of the Library will hold a January Book Sale at its Friends on Main Bookstore, 213 West Main Street across from the Union County Courthouse.

Regular priced books are $5 for a grocery bag full. Mention this ad and get a second bag free.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper on Wednesday, January 8, at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will include pinto beans, stewed potatoes, cabbage, cornbread, drink, and dessert for $5.

For takeout, call 427-5319.

‘Renovating Your Landscape’

Join the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, January 11, at 10 a.m. for “Renovating Your Landscape” featuring gardening expert, Mary Snoddy.

Mary is a certified Master Gardener and serves as Finance Director with Hatcher Garden in Spartanburg.

The workshop will be held at PPG’s headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union, SC.

Please call to reserve your space at 864-427-2556 or sign up online via the Events page at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

Tour our Botanical Garden!

An English styled botanical garden tucked in the historic district of Union, SC

www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

January At The UCAC

CHUC Exhibit — UCAC will honor the talents of the students of the Christian Homeschoolers of Union County. Kindergarten-12th Grade will flood our walls with their artwork of various mediums and styles. Join us as we celebrate these students and their amazing talent.

Reception: January 9, 2020 6-7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us January 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

Now is the time to join UCAC! Members receive discounts on classes, events, and camps! Already a member? Renew your membership today!

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.



