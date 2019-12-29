Giving gifts to others at MES

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Student Council officers sponsored an Angel Tree child this season, meeting and planning the gifts together. Pictured are MES Student Council officers Peyton Ivey, Sophie Jolly and Hannah Cali Coker as they shop for the gifts that will be given to that Angel Tree child. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Student Council officers sponsored an Angel Tree child this season, meeting and planning the gifts together. Pictured are MES Student Council officers Peyton Ivey, Sophie Jolly and Hannah Cali Coker as they shop for the gifts that will be given to that Angel Tree child. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Monarch Elementary School Student Council gave the MES bus drivers Christmas gifts to show their appreciation for the bus drivers dedication to the schools. Pictured is MES student Addy Davis presenting one of the bus drivers with their gift from the council. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Monarch Elementary School Student Council gave the MES bus drivers Christmas gifts to show their appreciation for the bus drivers dedication to the schools. Pictured is MES student Addy Davis presenting one of the bus drivers with their gift from the council. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Student Council officers sponsored an Angel Tree child this season, meeting and planning the gifts together. Pictured are MES Student Council officers Peyton Ivey, Sophie Jolly and Hannah Cali Coker as they go through the checkout line with the gifts they picked out for the Angel Tree child. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Student Council officers sponsored an Angel Tree child this season, meeting and planning the gifts together. Pictured are MES Student Council officers Peyton Ivey, Sophie Jolly and Hannah Cali Coker as they go through the checkout line with the gifts they picked out for the Angel Tree child. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Monarch Elementary School Student Council gave the MES bus drivers Christmas gifts to show their appreciation for the bus drivers dedication to the schools. Pictured is MES student Addy Davis presenting one of the bus drivers with their gift from the council. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Monarch Elementary School Student Council gave the MES bus drivers Christmas gifts to show their appreciation for the bus drivers dedication to the schools. Pictured is MES student Addy Davis presenting one of the bus drivers with their gift from the council. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Student Council officers sponsored an Angel Tree child this season, meeting and planning the gifts together. Pictured are MES Student Council officers Peyton Ivey, Sophie Jolly and Hannah Cali Coker with the gifts they purchased for the Angel Tree child. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Student Council officers sponsored an Angel Tree child this season, meeting and planning the gifts together. Pictured are MES Student Council officers Peyton Ivey, Sophie Jolly and Hannah Cali Coker with the gifts they purchased for the Angel Tree child. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Monarch Elementary School Student Council gave the MES bus drivers Christmas gifts to show their appreciation for the bus drivers dedication to the schools. Pictured is MES student Addy Davis presenting one of the bus drivers with their gift from the council. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Monarch Elementary School Student Council gave the MES bus drivers Christmas gifts to show their appreciation for the bus drivers dedication to the schools. Pictured is MES student Addy Davis presenting one of the bus drivers with their gift from the council. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Two members of the Monarch Elementary School family check out some of the books that were part of the school’s Family Writing Day on Monday, December 9. During the event, students and their family members worked together to write stories, memories, and letters to Santa Claus. They also got to enjoy goodies that were served up, made ornaments, and taking family photos to help preserve what were no doubt some very pleasant Christmas memories. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Two members of the Monarch Elementary School family check out some of the books that were part of the school’s Family Writing Day on Monday, December 9. During the event, students and their family members worked together to write stories, memories, and letters to Santa Claus. They also got to enjoy goodies that were served up, made ornaments, and taking family photos to help preserve what were no doubt some very pleasant Christmas memories. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Students, parents, and other family members took part in Monarch Elementary School’s Family Writing Day on Monday, December 9. The event, which was held in the school’s cafeteria, gave students and their families the opportunity to to write stories, memories, and letters to Santa Claus together. Those attending also made ornaments, enjoyed goodies, and took family photos to preserve what was no doubt a day of happy family Christmas fun. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Students, parents, and other family members took part in Monarch Elementary School’s Family Writing Day on Monday, December 9. The event, which was held in the school’s cafeteria, gave students and their families the opportunity to to write stories, memories, and letters to Santa Claus together. Those attending also made ornaments, enjoyed goodies, and took family photos to preserve what was no doubt a day of happy family Christmas fun. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School It was an evening of fun that no doubt made for happy memories as students at Monarch Elementary School and their families took part in the school’s Family Writing Day on Monday, December 9. Sitting at the tables in the school’s cafeteria, students and their families wrote stories, memories, and letters to Santa Claus while also enjoying treats, making ornaments, and posing for family pictures. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School It was an evening of fun that no doubt made for happy memories as students at Monarch Elementary School and their families took part in the school’s Family Writing Day on Monday, December 9. Sitting at the tables in the school’s cafeteria, students and their families wrote stories, memories, and letters to Santa Claus while also enjoying treats, making ornaments, and posing for family pictures.

MONARCH — Christmas Day 2019 has come and gone and New Year’s Day 2020 is less than a week a way, but before we leave the old year for the new lets take one last look at the season just past and a local school where the reason for the season inspired actions on the part of its students that are in keeping with the spirit of Christmas.

Christmas is a time for the giving of gifts and that is more that right because the only reason we have Christmas is because of the giving more than 2,000 years ago of the most special gift that could have ever been or ever will be given. The first Christmas gift was, of course, the gift of Jesus Christ, who gave of Himself and did so in such a way that the world was changed and continues to be changed one soul at a time.

The spirit of Christmas then is the spirit of giving to others and while no one can give as Christ did — and continues to do — each of us can give to others, can give of ourselves in ways that make the lives of others better and happier.

That brings us to the students of Monarch Elementary School, specifically the school’s Student Council who in not one, but two instances gave to others to show those to whom they gave those gifts that they have not been forgotten.

Angel Tree

First, the officers of the Student Council sponsored an Angel Tree child with the officers meeting and planning the gifts for the child they sponsored and then going and purchasing those gifts and turning them over to the Angel Tree ministry to be given to the child for Christmas

According to its website (https://www.prisonfellowship.org/about/angel-tree/) Angel Tree® is a program of Prison Fellowship that reaches out to the children of prisoners and their families with the love of Christ.” The Fellowship does this in part through Angel Tree in which participating sponsors purchase gifts for children who have a parent in prison. The presents purchased by the sponsor are given the children in the name of their parent along with a personal greeting from that parent. The present with the note not only provides the child with Christmas presents but an even more precious gift, the message that their parent loves them and so does God.

Bus Drivers

The Student Council also gave gifts to the bus drivers who serve Monarch Elementary School and the Union County School District.

Each of the bus drivers was presented with a gift from the Council which sought to show the drivers their appreciation for the drivers dedication to serving MES and the district’s other schools as well.

The gifts the Student Council gave, both for the Angel Tree child they sponsored and for their school’s bus drivers, demonstrate that they understand the true meaning of Christmas is best expressed in the giving of gifts, both to those who need to be remembered and comforted (the Angel Tree child) and those who deserve to be honored for their service to others (the bus drivers). These young people are to be applauded and encouraged to continue to remember the true meaning of Christmas and act on that meaning, not just in school and not just at Christmastime, but every day of the year and throughout their lives.

Family Writing Day

After the faith-based reality that is the foundation and the heart of Christmas, the most precious part of the season is how that it can and often does bring families together and Monarch Elementary School demonstrated its understanding of this when it hosted its “Family Writing Day”on Monday, December 9.

A statement issued by the school states that “Monarch Elementary families enjoyed a wonderful time reading and writing together at our Family Writing Day, December 9. Monarch’s Reading Coach Lisa Morrow shared engaging parts of several great books to help inspire them with ideas and language. Families shared laughter and pride as they worked together to write stories, memories, and letters to Santa. Our young authors enjoyed goodies, making ornaments, and family photo ops.”

Fun for the whole family that brings children, parents, and other family members together to create memories, Christmas memories that will last the rest of their lives and, when being remembered, will warm the hearts of those who helped make those memories and draw them closer together. That is also what Christmas is all about and Monarch Elementary is to be applauded for providing its students and their families with the opportunity to share such times together and make such memories.

Another benefit of Family Writing Day is that it no doubt helped students hone their writing skills and gave their families the opportunity to help them do so while at the same time deepening their involvement in their children’s education.

Yes, Christmas Day 2019 has come and gone and the holiday season itself is drawing to a close for another year, but through the actions of its students and of the school itself, Monarch Elementary School has given us a wonderful example of just how precious and wonderful Christmas can be.

Happy New Year to one and all and may all of us take a lesson from the example set by Monarch Elementary School and its students and make 2020 a year of serving God by serving others and by drawing closer to those we love and who love us.

School family enjoys ‘Family Writing Day’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.